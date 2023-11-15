The Salvation Army Launches its 2023 Christmas Kettle Campaign as Inflation and Cost of Living Increases Impact Vulnerable People

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Nov. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - On November 16, The Salvation Army Newfoundland and Labrador will officially launch its 2023 Christmas Kettle Campaign. The day starts at 7:30 a.m. with the Hope in the City breakfast at the Delta Hotel, with special guest Premier Andrew Furey and keynote speaker Jocelyn Perry, and ends with the official kickoff at 5:30 p.m., hosted at The Murray Premises Hotel. There will be an opportunity for media at both events and the ability to interact with and connect with local leadership and Chief Secretary, Colonel John Chamness, for The Salvation Army Canada and the Bermuda Territory.

The Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaign is the organization's largest public fundraising drive of the year. "Donations to the Kettle Campaign allow us to provide practical assistance for all who need it, throughout the year," says Major Jamie Locke, Divisional Secretary for Public Relations. "This includes meals, food banks, and housing supports, just to name a few. With costs increasing, the need is that much greater, and we are preparing for a surge in demand for our services."

The Salvation Army in our province continues to serve more than 70,000 people through our Community & Family Services, providing over 100,000 free meals and Christmas assistance to more than 12,500 individuals. To meet these needs, the provincial goal of the Kettle Campaign is $800,000.

Donations will be accepted from now until Christmas Eve by cash or credit/debit at any Salvation Army Kettle in your community. They can also be made at SalvationArmy.ca or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY (725-2769).

For further information: Major Jamie Locke, Divisional Secretary for Public Relations, The Salvation Army - Newfoundland and Labrador Division, 709-743-3648, [email protected]