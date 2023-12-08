The Salvation Army Food Bank in St. John's is in Urgent Need of Food Items

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Dec. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - The Salvation Army in St. John's urgently needs food items for their food bank. Increased demand has seen the food bank's supply running low, and The Salvation Army is putting out a general call for support. Food bank donations, or monetary donations to buy food items, are welcomed and appreciated.

"With the ever-increasing costs of living and the extra expenses that come with Christmas, we are seeing an increase in numbers of those accessing our food banks, and we are struggling to meet demand," says Major Steven Barrett, executive director of Ches Penney Centre of Hope and Wiseman Centre. "We've been answering the call so far, but to meet the growing need, we will need the help and generosity of the St. John's community."

The Salvation Army in St. John's has been providing 300-360 food hampers per week, with an additional 25-30 emergency food hampers. And demand is only going up as they see new people accessing the food bank daily.

"As of this week, we can only provide hampers with enough food for one to two people, which means families greater than two are not receiving enough food to help feed their families," says Barrett. "We are concerned about the families in our community; this is a stark reality, and we need help."

The Salvation Army is hopeful that partners and community members of the St. John's area will respond to this shortage by dropping off food bank items and essential supplies to The Salvation Army Ches Penney Centre of Hope at 18 Springdale St., St. John's.

"It's hard to capture the impact of a donation in words," says Major Jamie Locke, divisional secretary for public relations. "A donation means a parent does not have to give up a meal so their child can eat. It means they do not have to choose between rent or eating that week."

High-demand items needed include but are not limited to proteins (pork, chicken, beef, lentils, chickpeas, tinned fish, etc.), fresh vegetables and fruit, cereal, pasta sauce, noodles, canned soup, vegetables, and fruit.

Join the Army of Givers and give back to your community today by dropping your donations off at The Salvation Army Ches Penney Centre of Hope at 18 Springdale St., St. John's, or by calling 709-739-0290 to give a monetary donation. Every generous contribution gives hope to a family or individual in need.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that began its work in Canada in 1882 and has grown to become one of the largest direct providers of social services in the country. The Salvation Army gives hope and support to vulnerable people in 400 communities across Canada and in more than 130 countries around the world. Its community and social service activities include: hunger relief for individuals and families through food banks and feeding programs; shelter for people experiencing homelessness and support for those needing housing; rehabilitation for those struggling with substance-use recovery; long-term care and palliative care; Christmas assistance such as food hampers and toys; after-school programs, camps and school nutrition programs for children and youth; and life-skills classes, such as budgeting, cooking for a family, and anger management. When you give to The Salvation Army, you are investing in the future of marginalized and overlooked people in your community.

For further information: Major Steven Barrett, Executive Director, Ches Penney Centre of Hope and Wiseman Centre, Cell: 709-746-8749, Email: [email protected]; Major Jamie Locke, Divisional Secretary for Public Relations, Cell: 709-743-3648, Email: [email protected]