The Salon Industriel de Terrebonne Is Officially Open!

QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - The second edition of the Salon Industriel de Terrebonne is now launched! More than 400 companies have gathered across 80,000 square feet of exhibition space at the Centre Expo Terrebonne, ready to welcome visitors on October 22 and 23. Live technology demonstrations, equipment showcases, and expert conferences are all in place for two full days of industrial discovery.

Left to right: Pierre Berthiaume, Chambre de commerce et d’industrie Les Moulins, Michel Lemelin, Groupe Pageau, Frédéric Dadure, Centre d’expertise industrielle de Montréal, Guillaume Tremblay, maire Ville de Mascouche et MRC Les Moulins, Mathieu Traversy, maire Ville de Terrebonne, Éric Pageau, Groupe Pageau, Richard Blanchet, STIQ and Marc-André Leclerc, Productions Optimales (CNW Group/Salons Industriels)

"The Salons Industriels shows are, above all, about human connections. They're where people build relationships, share experiences, and discover practical solutions to move their businesses forward," says Éric Pageau, President of Groupe Pageau and promoter of the Salons Industriels shows.

The Salon Industriel de Terrebonne stands out as the must-attend event for Quebec's industrial and manufacturing sectors. Decision-makers, managers, skilled workers, and professionals from all backgrounds come together to exchange ideas, meet trusted suppliers, and discover the trends shaping the industry of tomorrow.

Don't miss this opportunity! Visitors aged 16 and over can register for free now on the official website www.salonsindustriels.com or directly on-site on October 22 and 23.

About Groupe Pageau

Founded in 1980, Groupe Pageau is the only business group bringing together print, digital, and in-person media in the industrial, manufacturing, and transportation sectors. Groupe Pageau is the promoter of the Salons Industriels across Quebec and the publisher of Magazine MCI.

