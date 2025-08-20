QUEBEC CITY, Aug. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - The Salons Industriels team is proud to announce the return of the Salon Industriel de Terrebonne (SIT), which will be held on October 22 and 23, 2025, at the Centre Expo Terrebonne for its much-anticipated second edition. A true must-attend event for Quebec's manufacturing sector, the show will bring together more than 400 exhibitors and nearly 5,000 visitors from across the province.

For two days, Terrebonne will become the hub of industrial innovation, offering a unique platform for exchange on the latest technological advances, best industry practices, and practical solutions to improve productivity and competitiveness.

A Rich and Inspiring Conference Program

SIT 2025 will feature a high-caliber conference program led by renowned experts in business, artificial intelligence, technology, and entrepreneurship.

Headline speakers include Pierre-Olivier Zappa, news anchor for TVA and LCN and a leading economic analyst, as well as Sasha Ghavami, lawyer and NFL player agent, who will talk about the importance of negotiation in business.

Wednesday, October 22, 2025

1:00 PM – Digital Transformation and Generative AI: Connectivity, Data, and Autonomous Agents – Intelligence Industrielle

2:00 PM – From Wonder to Action: Steps Toward Practical and Profitable AI – Explor.Ai

3:00 PM – Energy efficiency: An Opportunity To Be Seized– Hydro-Québec

4:00 PM – What Will the World of Tomorrow Look Like? – Pierre-Olivier Zappa

5:30 PM – Integrated Management Software Packages – ERP, Cloud, Iot, AI, BI – What's The Deal? ERP Systems Demystified – Vokeso

Thursday, October 23, 2025

11:00 AM – Decarbonizing Industrial Buildings: Moving Toward a Low-Carbon Future – Altanergy Group

12:00 PM – Are Your Current Software Tools Holding You Back? Could AI Agents and Vibe Coding Be the Answer? – Open Mind

1:00 PM – Negotiating: a pleasure, not a burden! – Me Sasha Ghavami

2:30 PM – Minimizing the Cost of Your Projects with Government Funding – KPMG

SIT 2025 promises to be a catalyst for innovation and progress in the industrial and manufacturing sectors. Admission is free and includes access to all conferences and activities. Register today at www.salonsindustriels.com.

