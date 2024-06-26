The Ruffles brand and KFC return with a limited edition cold plunge bucket to cool you off from their hottest and spiciest collab yet: Ruffles Double Crunch KFC Zinger potato chips

Grab a bag of Ruffles Double Crunch KFC Zinger chips today and visit @rufflescanada for your chance to win the Plunge Bucket.

TORONTO, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - The summer may be off to a hot start, but there's one collab that's even hotter. By popular demand, Ruffles and KFC are teaming up yet again, but this year, they're spicing things up with an all-new flavour and crunch. Introducing: Ruffles Double Crunch KFC Zinger flavoured potato chips. These chips combine the unique blend of the KFC Zinger Sandwich's fiery spices with the bold crunch of Ruffles Double Crunch potato chip for a one-of-a-kind snacking experience and the spiciest Ruffles x KFC collab yet.

Ruffles x KFC Plunge Bucket (CNW Group/PepsiCo Foods Canada) Ruffles x KFC Plunge Bucket

KFC's Zinger Sandwich brings the heat, and so do these chips. So to cool you off in the most iconic way, Ruffles and KFC have created the Plunge Bucket : a limited edition cold plunge tub in the shape of a KFC bucket, complete with a holder for a bag of the Ruffles Double Crunch KFC Zinger chips. Because you're going to need somewhere to set them down while you're taking the plunge.

"Ruffles' famous ridges and the Zinger's spicy flavours are a match made in heaven, bringing Canadians our boldest and spiciest collab yet," says Jess Spaulding, Chief Marketing Officer, PepsiCo Foods Canada. "And for a collab this hot, we wanted to do something to help cool you down. Our Plunge Bucket puts a novel spin on the cold plunge phenomenon in a way that only Ruffles and KFC could."

"Zinger is one of our most iconic recipes and the Zinger Sandwich is one of our most loved products around the world – bringing spicy flavour and a crispy texture to the world's best tasting fried chicken. We are so excited to celebrate the Zinger this summer and are bringing the heat with the Ruffles partnership launching Ruffles Double Crunch KFC Zinger chips" says Katherine Bond-Debicki, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC Canada.

Ruffles and KFC are giving one lucky Canadian the chance to win a Plunge Bucket of their very own. Head over to @rufflescanada TikTok or Instagram to enter for your chance to win, starting this Friday.

And, of course, the Plunge Bucket isn't complete without a bag of Ruffles Double Crunch KFC Zinger chips. Find them alongside the Ruffles Original Recipe Chicken chips (returning for their third year!) wherever Ruffles products are sold and at select KFC locations across Canada. Because a hot Zinger chip needs a cold plunge.

About Ruffles Canada

Ruffles is Canada's favourite ridged potato chip brand, delivering a big, iconic crunch and mouth-watering taste. Under the Frito-Lay Canada portfolio, Ruffles offers something for every potato chip snack fan from coast-to-coast. To learn more about the brand, visit www.ruffles.ca .

About KFC Canada

Founded by Colonel Harland Sanders in 1952, KFC is now the world's most popular chain of chicken restaurants. To this day, the Colonel's own blend of 11 herbs and spices is still used to season our Original Recipe® chicken, and it still remains a very closely guarded secret. KFC's specialty is our famous Original Recipe® chicken, but we also feature a variety of freshly prepared sandwiches and wraps, on-the-go snack items, home-style sides, desserts and beverages. Today, KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of YUM! Brands Inc. and operates more than 23,000 restaurants in more than 140 countries and territories around the world, including more than 600 locations right here in Canada. To learn more about KFC Canada, visit our website www.kfc.ca

About PepsiCo Foods Canada

PepsiCo Foods Canada is comprised of the Frito Lay Canada and Quaker Canada businesses. The company employs over 6,000 Canadians with seven manufacturing plants and sales and distribution facilities from coast to coast. Frito Lay Canada is the country's largest snack food manufacturer, and the company's brands include Lay's, Doritos, Tostitos, Ruffles, Smartfood and Cheetos. The Quaker brand portfolio includes a wide range of delicious cereals, oatmeal, rice and corn snacks and snack bars, and features other prominent brands such as Life, Quaker Chewy, Harvest Crunch and Crispy Minis. For more information, please visit www.pepsico.ca .

SOURCE PepsiCo Foods Canada

For further information: Sara Lemmermeyer, Rethink, [email protected]