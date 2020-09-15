The RSC Presents the 2020 Medal and Award Winners

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Sixteen eminent Canadian scientists, scholars and researchers have been recognized by the Royal Society of Canada (RSC) for their outstanding achievements in advancing knowledge and understanding of the past and present.

"The Royal Society of Canada is delighted to recognize the exceptional achievements of the 2020 Medal and Award Winners, as they have all made outstanding contributions to their respective fields, both nationally and internationally," said RSC President Jeremy McNeil.

To learn more about the 2020 Award Winners, click here.

RSC Medals and Awards celebrate outstanding contributions from across disciplines and across generations. This year's award winners will be honored during the Awards Ceremony on Friday, November 27, 2020 as part of the 2020 RSC Celebration of Excellence and Engagement.

For more information about the Medal and Awards Ceremony and to register, please click here.

Founded in 1882, the Royal Society of Canada (RSC) comprises established leaders across the Academies of Arts, Humanities and Sciences as well as emerging leaders in The College of New Scholars, Artists and Scientists. The object of the RSC is to serve Canada and the world by recognizing Canada's leading scientists, scholars, and artists, and mobilizing them in open discussion to advance knowledge and understanding of critical issues with a view toward contributing to a better future.

