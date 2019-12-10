The RSC Membership Appoints 11 Board Members

OTTAWA, Dec. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - The Members of the Royal Society of Canada (RSC) appointed 11 Board Directors during their Annual Meeting in Ottawa on November 22. "The Board of Directors, made up of leaders from sectors including philanthropy, Canadian cultural institutions and the research community, embodies the RSC's ambitions of embracing inclusive excellence," said RSC President Jeremy McNeil.

For biographies of RSC Board Members, click here.

In order to establish the foundation for multiple initiatives, the Royal Society of Canada elects Fellows and Members while also making awards to highlight specific exceptional achievements.

