The Royal to Return in 2022

"Initially, we were optimistic that we would be able to gather at Exhibition Place this year to celebrate Canadian excellence in food, agriculture and equestrian sport. But as the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 continues to create havoc around the world, it became clear that we weren't going to be able to host The Royal in a traditional way," stated Charlie Johnstone, Chief Executive Officer at The Royal. "Our exhibitors and competitors put everything they've got into the pursuit of a championship, and we owe them a world-class showcase for their efforts. We're simply not in a place to guarantee the stability and assurances necessary to plan their paths forward to compete at an elite level."

The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair is the largest combined indoor agricultural fair and international equestrian competition in the world. It is a truly unique event comprised of many components, including sporting events, livestock shows, trade shows, family attractions, and top-ranked international equestrian competitions. In a typical year, The Royal brings together thousands of competitors and animals and nearly 300,000 guests to celebrate the best in agriculture, local food, and equestrian competition. We do not take this responsibility lightly. The Royal's Board of Directors, staff and management remain committed to creating a safe and healthy space for everyone to gather, compete and celebrate when the time is right.

"We're excited to be setting our sights on 2022, which will mark The Royal's 100th Anniversary," concluded Johnstone. "As we approach our second century, The Royal is more relevant than ever, and it is our privilege to be Canada's home for local food, agricultural and equestrian excellence."

About The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair:

The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair is the world's largest combined indoor agricultural and equestrian show. Now in its 99th year, The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair normally runs every November at Exhibition Place, Toronto but will deliver an education focused online experience in 2021 and proudly celebrate a century of champions in 2022. For more information, please visit http://www.royalfair.org/

