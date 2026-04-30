WINNIPEG, MB, April 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Fifty years ago today, the Royal Canadian Mint officially opened a modern, high-speed and high capacity circulation coin manufacturing facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, to meet rising circulation coin demand that could no longer be satisfied at the Mint's Ottawa facility. Its main administration building, shrouded in tinted glass and rising from the prairie landscape like a futuristic pyramid, has since become an icon of the Winnipeg skyline. Today, this facility consists of world-class coin plating and manufacturing operations, an innovative coin painting line, and the Hieu C. Truong Centre of Excellence where talented research and development personnel continually advance the art and science of coin manufacturing for Canada and the world. To date, more than 80 different nations have come to Winnipeg to secure coinage solutions that stand out for their cost-effectiveness, security and sustainability.

"For the last 50 years, the Royal Canadian Mint's Winnipeg facility has produced high-quality coinage for Canada and the world, as well as quality jobs for generations of Winnipeggers," said Simon Kamel, Interim President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. "As we look to the next 50 years and beyond, our goal is to continue producing world-leading coinage in the most sustainable way possible."

To mark Winnipeg's half-century of achievement, the Mint has recently issued a Collector's Edition Non-Circulation Coin Set – 50th Anniversary of the Royal Canadian Mint – Winnipeg, presented in special packaging featuring a beautiful panorama of the facility and its surrounding landscape. This special coin set contains Canada's six circulation coin denominations, with a special $2 coin dated "1996-2026". Its obverse, as well as that of all the coins in the set, also features a "W" mint mark. Limited to a mintage of 50,000, the collector's edition coin set retails for $29.95.

On Saturday, August 29, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, the Winnipeg Boutique staff have organized open house activities to invite the public to join the celebration of this milestone. Visitors will be able to enjoy free self guided tours, entertainment, and even strike their own Winnipeg 50th anniversary token.

In addition to enjoying a reputation for innovation and technological prowess, the Mint is currently engaged in an ambitious sustainability journey. Guided by the overarching philosophy of "Minting with Care", it minimizes the environmental impact of new Canadian coin production by prioritizing the redistribution of existing coinage, minimizing the need for new coin production, while also carefully reducing water consumption, industrial waste and carbon emissions. With the target of making its circulation coin business carbon neutral by 2030 firmly in sight, the Mint also implemented a geoexchange system that is now harvesting earth's thermal energy to gradually replace natural gas and electricity consumption in the heating and cooling of its Winnipeg operations.

More historical information and interesting facts about the Winnipeg facility can be found here.

In addition to a wide array of finely crafted and innovative collectibles, the Collector's Edition Non-Circulation Coin Set – 50th Anniversary of the Royal Canadian Mint – Winnipeg may be ordered by visiting contacting the Mint at 1-800-267‑1871 in Canada, 1-800-268‑6468 in the US, or at www.mint.ca. This unique collectible is also available at the Royal Canadian Mint's boutiques in Winnipeg and Ottawa, at participating Canada Post outlets, and through the Mint's global network of dealers and distributors.

Images of the Winnipeg 50th anniversary coin set are available here.

About the Royal Canadian Mint

The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, producing award-winning collector coins, market-leading bullion products, as well as Canada's prestigious military and civilian honours. As an established London and COMEX Good Delivery refiner, the Mint also offers a full spectrum of best-in-class gold and silver refining services. As an organization that strives to take better care of the environment, to cultivate safe and inclusive workplaces and to make a positive impact on the communities where it operates, the Mint integrates environmental, social and governance practices in every aspect of its operations.

For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca. Follow the Mint on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mint (RCM)

For more information, media are asked to contact: Alex Reeves, Senior Manager, Public Affairs, Royal Canadian Mint, Telephone: 613-884-6370, [email protected]