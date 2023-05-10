OTTAWA, ON, May 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the Royal Canadian Mint made the decision to donate all net cash proceeds from the sale of its Pysanka-themed collector coins to humanitarian relief for Ukrainians impacted by the war. Later that year, the Government of Canada asked the Mint to also direct net cash proceeds from the sale of its 2022 50th Anniversary of the Summit Series and the 2023 Pysanka collectibles to the same cause. In alignment with the Government of Canada's efforts to support the people of Ukraine, the Mint has so far raised over $1 million for relief efforts led by the Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal and the Ukrainian Humanitarian Appeal.

"When Putin launched his illegal and full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Canada immediately responded, alongside our allies, by sanctioning Russia and Belarus and providing Ukraine with the economic, military and humanitarian support it needs to defend its sovereignty and democracy," said The Honorable Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance. "Across Canada, citizens, community groups, and businesses have supported Canada's efforts to help the people of Ukraine in their fight for their lives, their country, and democracy."

"Canada is home to the world's second largest Ukrainian diaspora, and for years, the Mint has proudly honoured their rich cultural heritage through a best-selling series of Pysanka-themed collector coins," said Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. "When Ukraine was invaded last year, the Mint promptly made the decision to make a donation through the sale of its Pysanka-themed coins and gladly accepted the Government of Canada's request to do the same with the 2022 Summit Series and 2023 Pysanka collectible coins."

Net cash proceeds from the sale of the following collector products allowed the Mint to make its donation:

The 2022 and 2023 $20 Fine Silver Coins – Pysanka;

Fine Silver Coins – Pysanka; The 2022 and 2023 $250 Pure Gold Coins – Pysanka;

Pure Gold Coins – Pysanka; The 2022 $2 Colourized Special Wrap Roll – 50th Anniversary of the Summit Series;

Colourized Special Wrap Roll – 50th Anniversary of the Summit Series; The 2022 Special Wrap Roll Set – 50th Anniversary of the Summit Series;

The 2022 2 oz. Pure Silver Coin – 50th Anniversary of the Summit Series; and

The 2022 $200 Pure Gold Coin – 50th Anniversary of the Summit Series.

While all 2022 and 2023 Pysanka products are now sold out, the Summit Series collectibles are still available by contacting the Mint at 1-800-267-1871 in Canada, 1-800-268-6468 in the US, or online at www.mint.ca/summitseries. They can also be purchased at the Royal Canadian Mint's Ottawa and Winnipeg boutiques, as well as through the Mint's global network of dealers and distributors.

All additional proceeds from these products will go towards humanitarian relief for Ukraine.

