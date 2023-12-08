OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 8, 2023 /CNW/ -The Royal Canadian Mint is hosting a coin exchange at its Ottawa boutique where it is inviting the public to trade their change to collect the first circulation coins to feature the effigy of His Majesty King Charles III.

This is a unique opportunity to collect one of each circulating denomination featuring Canada's new royal effigy. Visitors will receive a package of 2023-dated coins containing a $2, $1, 25-cent, 10-cent and 5-cent coin, worth a total value of $3.40.

A limit of one coin package per guest will be exchanged, while supplies last. Coin exchanges are cash-only transactions, any combination of Canadian circulation coin or banknote denominations is acceptable. Guests are asked to bring exact change, if possible.

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.



Where: Royal Canadian Mint Boutique

320 Sussex Dr

Ottawa ON

(613) 993-8990



