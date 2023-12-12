WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mint is hosting a coin exchange at its Winnipeg boutique where it is inviting the public to trade their change to collect the first circulation coins to feature the effigy of His Majesty King Charles III. The Honourable Anita R. Neville, Lieutenant Governor of Manitoba, will officially open the event as the first customer to participate in the coin exchange.

This is a unique opportunity to collect one of each circulating denomination featuring Canada's new royal effigy. Visitors will receive a package of 2023-dated coins containing a $2, $1, 25-cent, 10-cent and 5-cent coin, worth a total value of $3.40.

A limit of one coin package per guest will be exchanged, while supplies last. Coin exchanges are cash-only transactions, any combination of Canadian circulation coin or banknote denominations is acceptable. Guests are asked to bring exact change, if possible.

Who: The Honourable Anita R. Neville, P.C., O.M.,

Lieutenant Governor of Manitoba

Photo and Interview Opportunity



When: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Media Arrival: 8:45 a.m.

Official opening: 9:00 a.m.

Public Coin Exchange: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.



Where: Royal Canadian Mint Boutique

520 Lagimodière Blvd

Winnipeg MB

(204) 984-1144

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mint

For further information: Alex Reeves, Senior Manager, Public Affairs, Telephone: 613-884-6370, [email protected]