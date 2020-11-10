OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Geographical Society is proud to present this year's Massey Medal to Dr. John Smol. The Queen's University professor will be the 61st recipient of this prestigious medal, which honours his outstanding work in the fields of biology and environmental science.

The Massey Medal has been awarded annually by The Royal Canadian Geographical Society since 1959, when it was first established by the Massey Foundation. It was created to recognize outstanding career achievements in the exploration, development or description of the geography of Canada.

Dr. Smol holds the Canada Research Chair in Environmental Change at Queen's University. He founded and now co-directs the Paleoecological Environmental Assessment and Research Lab (PEARL), which is dedicated to the study of long-term global environmental change. Dr. Smol has changed how we monitor and assess the Canadian landscape and has played a key role in modifying the study of lake and river sediments. Much of his work in science and ecology have had major impacts on how the field is studied and has had an influence on policy changes. Smol is a champion for the ecosystems he and his team have studied, explaining the science to students and the general public alike — to help people grasp the realities of climate change and rapidly changing polar regions. This award is a testament to Dr. Smol's hard work and dedication.

The Massey Medal will be presented to Dr. Smol on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, during the Fellows Show, a virtual geography celebration being held this year instead of the Society's College of Fellows Annual Dinner. The Fellows Show can be viewed on Canadian Geographic magazine's YouTube channel (YouTube.com/canadiangeographic).

ABOUT THE ROYAL CANADIAN GEOGRAPHICAL SOCIETY

