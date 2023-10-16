The Rise of Urban Escape: Millennials and Gen X Embrace Regenerative Living and Permaculture

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - In a growing trend, fueled by a desire for a simpler, more sustainable lifestyle, an increasing number of Millennials, and older Gen X (broadly 23-44 yr olds) individuals are fleeing the rising expense of urban areas and embracing the countryside with fewer stresses of rocketing housing costs and price-gouged groceries. These individuals are seeking refuge and a finding connection to nature, growing their own food, and focusing on quality of life, while continuing their remote jobs, through permaculture and homesteading.

A new generation of farmers. Photo by 5th World. (CNW Group/5th World Regenerative Agriculture)

"As more people recognize the benefits of an urban escape, organizations and communities are emerging to support and facilitate this lifestyle transition. We've been noticing the trends across social media of people being fed up with trying to create a future in the city, combined with an interest in permaculture workshops, regenerative living, and farm-sharing initiatives, all of which are gaining popularity" - James R.C. Smith, Social Media Strategist at Verge Permaculture .

The movement towards an urban escape is driven by the need to save money, prioritize mental well-being, and find harmony with the natural world, while investing in a regenerative and more resilient future.

"Learning how to grow their own food and design their yard or land in a self-sufficient way helps people decrease their cost of living, sometimes for life. My family lived like that for generations and it's exciting to be able to pass that on to more people." - April Jordan, Communications Manager, 5th World

Millennials and Gen Xers, in particular, are increasingly valuing experiences over material possessions and are seeking a more fulfilling lifestyle. This is leading to a rising trend of exploring alternative living arrangements such as building homestead homes, spending time on farms, and incorporating permaculture practices into their daily lives.

A New Yorker article, titled "Read It and Reap - Modern Farmer" and the back-to-the-land moment" is an interview with Ann Marie Gardner, Founder and Editor of Modern Farmer Magazine. "According to Gardner, though, Modern Farmer is less a magazine than an emblem of "an international life-style brand." This is the life style of people who want to "eat food with a better backstory… Also, aspirational farmers, hobby farmers, intern farmers, student farmers… plus idlers in cubicles searching for cheap farmland and chicken fences and what kind of goats give the best milk. Such people "have a foot in each world, rural and urban," Gardner says. She calls them Rurbanistas, a term she started using after hearing the Spanish word rurbanismo, which describes the migration from the city to the countryside. Rurbanistas typify the Modern Farmer audience."

It's not just the younger generation from the Western world who are getting back to their roots. In Japan, Daisuke Yamanaka is pushing for a rural return with a business-minded mix of hospitality and agricultural innovation. In a feature in Monocle Magazine , Yamanaka writes, "We want to make Japanese agriculture sustainable." His ambitious approach has won him even more support in the area. "It's really inspiring that they're trying to do everything: planning, farming and distributing," says farmer Takashi Kominami. "We are happy to see young people like him entering the industry," adds another, Kenichi Igarashi."

Closer to home, Verge Permaculture has been teaching online, live PDC (permaculture design courses) which provide more than just the theory behind how to turn a home or piece of land into a more resilient and useful property, but the tools and bespoke instruction on water harvesting and management, soil regeneration, food forests, and confidence to take the next steps.

"We're witnessing a cultural shift among younger generations. They are prioritizing their well-being and seeking alternatives to the high-stress and higher-priced urban lifestyle. Embracing regenerative living and permaculture allows them to find balance and fulfillment." Rob Avis, Co-Founder - Verge Permaculture

The upcoming Verge 'Fall PDC' is now open for registration and covers subjects from Mapping and Methods of Design to Composting Toilets and Wastewater Management, to Food Forests in your own yard and Renewable Energy and Livestock.

"The trend of moving to the countryside and building homestead homes is a reflection of a desire for a deeper connection to nature and a longing for a simpler, more self-sufficient life." Katlin Robinson, Director of Education - Verge Permaculture

For more information about Verge and 5th World, please visit their websites at www.vergepermaculture.ca and www.5thworld.farm

