The Rise breaks ground on new world-class venue for top-ranking Vernon

GROWING EMPHASIS ON EXCEPTIONAL EXPERIENCES—IN OUR OWN BACKYARD "Vernon, BC is the right place and now is the right time to elevate local experiences. We're breaking ground now and we're so excited to build this for the Vernon community and our visitors," says Ian Renton, General Manager of The Rise in Vernon. "Vernon is a growing city that's gaining national visibility and accolades. Add to that the realities of the last two years where we've seen people and families cooped up and really appreciating what Vernon has to offer, and we've got a new opportunity to serve our community." Renton references a recent survey conducted by Maclean's magazine in which Vernon ranked in the top 30 out of 415 Canadian communities to live in—and the 5th ranking highest city in BC. Renton notes that there's a trend to seek entertainment locally.

"Everyone's more than ready to celebrate and make memories again. Mix that with the growth and recognition Vernon is receiving on the national stage—well, it's the perfect time to provide extraordinary places and experiences—locally. We're carefully delivering a world-class restaurant that—no matter the time of day or season—takes your breath away."

180 DEGREE PANORAMIC VIEWS, DAY OR NIGHT

The multi-million-dollar project plans for a 30,000 square foot multi-amenity building that includes a restaurant and lounge, corporate event space, and wedding venue. Boasting state-of-the-art design and architecture, its top floor will have 35-foot floor-to-ceiling windows to show off the 180-degree panoramic views, and a 120-seat casual dining area including a multi-level patio overlooking Okanagan Lake, the City of Vernon, and The Rise Golf Course. "When we started planning this project, we knew it could be a bucket-list destination for Vernon visitors and a wonderful space for our local community, too. But the world has changed and we're looking at this project with a lens of gratitude for the Vernon community. First and foremost, we're so proud to be building this for the people who live here. We want our Vernon and Okanagan residents—who have stepped up to help local businesses during the last few years—to have an extraordinary place to come celebrate with friends and family." Renton says that whether it's the first time or the 100th time you visit—day or night, summer, winter, spring, or fall—the placement and architecture of the building will show off the vast 'where greens meet blue' views to create unique, memorable experiences.

ABOUT THE RISE GOLF COURSE

Vernon is the perfect place for a fun family adventure or a relaxing getaway. The Rise Golf Course is located on the edge of Vernon in the Okanagan Valley in the interior of beautiful British Columbia. Surrounded by majestic lakes, marvelous vineyards, and magnificent views, the course is carved into the mountainside and provides breathtaking vistas. Designed by golf legend Freddy Couples, and with generous landing areas and five sets of tees on every hole, The Rise Golf Course offers a balance of variety, enjoyment, and challenge. Sign up for news and updates here

