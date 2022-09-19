The right to offend Colonizers and Collaborators: Laith Marouf statement and panel discussion

MONTREAL, Sept. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Award-winning journalist, broadcasting policy expert, and Palestinian activist, Laith Marouf will release a Public Statement addressing the personal attacks and false accusations made concerning his opinions, as shared selectively and widely by the Zionist lobby.

The statement by Mr. Marouf will be followed by a panel of experts who work for the liberation of Indigenous and Racialized peoples, and for the decolonization of media. The Panel is titled

"The right to offend Colonizers and Collaborators" and includes:

Kanenhariyo (Seth Lefort) the War Chief, Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory.

Kanahus Manuel, leads the Tiny House Warriors encampment facing off pipeline expansions into the Secwepemc peoples territories.

Margaret Kimberley, a leading voice in the African diaspora, and co-founder of Black Agenda Report.

Dr. Wilmer Leon, professor of Political Science and radio producer and host.

Jooneed Khan, retired La Press foreign affairs reporter from Quebec.

Stanley Cohen, longtime Lawyer and legal defenders of Mohawk Warriors, supporter for the liberation of Indigenous peoples in Turtle Island and Palestine.

Videos of the Public Statement and the Panel will be available today, September 19, 2022, at 7pm EDT / 4pm PDT on the website of the Real People's Media: https://realpeoples.media

QUICK FACTS

Laith Marouf is an award winning radio and television producer, an international expert on the media rights of Indigenous, Racialized and disability communities, and a sought after political analyst of West Asia and North Africa affairs.

is an award winning radio and television producer, an international expert on the media rights of Indigenous, Racialized and disability communities, and a sought after political analyst of and affairs. Mr. Marouf has been the subject of a Zionist organized harassment campaign spreading misinformation against him, and brazzingly libeling and defaming his character. You can read about his first ban on twitter in 2021, after a cyber-stalking and harassment campaign by a self-declared Zionist, right here: https://english.almayadeen.net/articles/blog/twitter-suspended-my-account-to-appease-the-zionist-lobby-he

Many participated in a character assasination campaign, and were encouraged by a complacent Colonial media.

For background and further information: www.laithmarouf.com

