The Revalie Ottawa opens its doors to a new benchmark in student living

Located at 770 Brookfield Road, the 400,000+ sq. ft. The Revalie development features 426 fully-furnished apartments (705 beds) with 30,000 sq ft of amenity spaces and 20,000 sq. ft. of onsite retail. The amenity spaces include 20,000 sq. ft. of private and communal study areas and lounges, a 6,500 sq. ft. state-of-the-art fitness centre with cardio and strength areas, spinning and yoga studios. Connected to The Fitness Centre by way of a glass bridge is The Clubhouse, a 4,500 sq. ft. social lounge and games room with pool tables, table tennis and video-gaming.

Other amenity spaces in The Revalie include The Studio, a unique space with 3 vignette areas for film and audio recording, making it easy to host a podcast, create social content or work on other media projects. The same building also features the Chef's Kitchen, a full commercial-grade kitchen to host cooking and baking classes, and The Overlook, a terrace lounge with an outdoor seating area overlooking the courtyard and patio. The landscaped internal courtyard provides a focal point for student residents to interact, congregate safely and host community events.

"It is my great pleasure to welcome Campus Developments and their flagship property, The Revalie Ottawa, to the nation's capital," said Mayor Watson. "The city is home to more than 60,000 post-secondary students and the need for affordable, off-campus, student housing has long been a priority. Ottawa's universities and colleges attract students from across the country and around the world. Ensuring that visiting students have a positive learning experience will help encourage them to choose Ottawa as a home that will contribute to the economic and social fabric of our increasingly diverse community."

Situated about 600 metres away from Mooney's Bay, The Revalie takes inspiration from nature as it is surrounded by parks, walking and jogging trails, and is just two minutes away from Carleton University and 15 minutes from downtown via Light Rail Transit (LRT). Councillor Riley Brockington was also on hand to celebrate the addition of this innovative student living experience to the River Ward landscape. "The River Ward community is excited to see what was, for many years, a vacant lot transform into a well-planned and well-constructed student housing complex," explained Brockington. "We welcome our new neighbours and are sure they will enjoy and take advantage of the many beautiful and diverse amenities available in the surrounding neighbourhood."

In addition to high quality living spaces, The Revalie offers students onsite retail that includes food and beverage outlets, secure on-site underground and streel level parking, electric vehicle charging stations and smart parcel lockers. Residents also enjoy access to a free daily shuttle service that runs every 15 minutes to Carleton University and back, state-of-the-art WiFi-6 technology, secure electronic access to units and amenity spaces, onsite maintenance and in-suite housekeeping. To help create a healthy and active community, The Revalie runs fitness classes and planned events such as barbecues, open mic nights, live music and trivia game nights. These social and educational programs are organized by the onsite Community Ambassadors who also help foster an environment that eases the student transition into university and create a safe, respectful environment for all.

Imran Shaikh CEO of Campus Developments, the developer of The Revalie stated: "We thank Mayor Watson and Councilor Brockington for joining us today in celebrating this historic occasion. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, we were able to complete the construction of our 400,000 plus square feet The Revalie Ottawa development in 20 months. This tremendous accomplishment would not have happened without the support of the wonderful city of Ottawa and the hard work of our development team. We are very pleased that The Revalie will further contribute to the transformation of the Riverside area into an increasingly vibrant community."

Woodbourne is Campus Developments' investment partner and also the asset manager for The Revalie Ottawa. EllisDon, one of Canada's largest contractors, completed construction of the development and award-winning local architectural firm, Hobin Architecture, was responsible for the architectural design. On-site property management is being provided by Campus Living Centres who manage more than 23,000 student beds across Canada.

Mr. Shaikh added: "At Campus, our hospitality and student centric approach to development has three major pillars - quality accommodation, student focused amenities and customized programming and activities, all of which together form the cornerstone of The Revalie experience. University and college represent a student's most formative years and at The Revalie, we want to empower students to fulfill their highest potential and live their best lives. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we all became disconnected from family, friends and community. At The Revalie, we are creating safe experiences where students can meaningfully connect with each other and rediscover a better student life. Campus Developments is proud to be creating co-living spaces that nurture the generations of Canada's future."

Phase 2 of the development is scheduled to begin construction in June of next year. When completed, phase 2 will add an additional 426 units (705 beds), as well as another 10,000 sq. ft. of retail space.

