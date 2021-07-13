The Restored Park Hyatt Toronto to Open September 2021

The re-imagined Park Hyatt Toronto will combine luxury, sophistication, and glamour with a distinctive nod to Canadian heritage, art deco, and literature. The hotel collaborated with world-renowned designer Alessandro Munge of Studio Munge, who drew inspiration from Canada's striking seasons and natural landscapes to bring this experience to life. The hotel will offer an elevated home-away-from-home experience with purpose and style through modern materials and soothing color schemes.

"Through the evolution and restoration of Park Hyatt Toronto, exceptional personalized service remains the heart of this remarkable transformation," says Bonnie Strome, General Manager. "We are proud to welcome guests back to the reimagined Park Hyatt Toronto with services from the hotel's illustrious past, while proudly introducing new experiences for its much-anticipated future."

Park Hyatt Toronto is rooted in celebrating the sophistication of the arts. The iconic 17th-floor cocktail bar, familiar to Torontonians and international travelers alike, will be known as the Writers Room, paying homage to the history of literary legends that shared moments in Park Hyatt Toronto. This clever interpretation of a classic cocktail bar reflects the bar's historical significance as a gathering spot for great minds as they take in the unparalleled Toronto skyline views. The hotel will announce a new culinary destination, influenced by the spirit of Toronto's vibrant arts and culture scene, in the coming weeks.

The restoration of Park Hyatt Toronto comes as part of a wider redevelopment of the site into a mixed-use destination by its owner, Oxford Properties. In addition to Park Hyatt Toronto guest suites, the redevelopment has created 65 luxury rental apartments at Two Avenue Road, in the heritage-designated south tower. The south tower has been completely restored and retained, making it one of the largest heritage restoration projects in Canada. The complex will also feature 20,000 square feet of prime retail over two floors in the restored south tower with 100 feet of frontage along each of Bloor Street and Avenue Road.

"We felt a deep sense of obligation to create a destination that not only respects and embraces Park Hyatt Toronto's storied history, but one that also reflects Toronto's emergence as a truly global city," commented Tyler Seaman, Head of Hotels and Multi-Residential, North America, at Oxford Properties. "This project is a celebration of the best of Canada. It's reflected in its design palette, which is influenced by the Group of Seven, the curated art on display, and right down to the materials we used including limestone-flooring from Owen Sound. It will be one of the best hotel experiences in Canada and the finest address in the city to live at."

The hotel will feature a significant permanent art collection highlighting spectacular pieces from renowned Canadian and indigenous artists. Guests will be greeted in the lobby by a large-scale tapestry designed by Canadian artist Shannon Bool, which will set the tone for each guest's enriched and immersive stay. The 219 guest rooms - including 40 luxurious suites - will artfully balance residential comfort with contemporary design. Guestrooms will feature sophisticated décor, overlooking tree-lined Yorkville, with thoughtful touches, including blackout curtains and private in-room bars.

A spa and wellness destination will be welcoming guests and residents, providing an escape from the surge of city energy. The destination will host personalized treatments with a collection of highly curated relaxation services to treat the body and calm the mind.

For more information on Park Hyatt Toronto and for hotel reservations, please visit parkhyatttoronto.com or follow Instagram and Facebook.

About Park Hyatt

Park Hyatt hotels provide discerning, global travelers with an elegant home-away-from-home. Guests of Park Hyatt hotels receive quietly confident and personalized service in an enriching environment. Located in several of the world's premier destinations, each Park Hyatt hotel is custom designed to combine sophistication with understated luxury. Park Hyatt hotels feature well-appointed guestrooms, world-renowned artwork and design, rare and immersive culinary experiences, and signature restaurants featuring award-winning chefs. There are currently 45 Park Hyatt hotels in the following locations: Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Beaver Creek, Beijing, Buenos Aires, Busan, Canberra, Changbaishan, Carlsbad, Chennai, Chicago, Doha, Dubai, Guangzhou, Hamburg, Hangzhou, Hyderabad, Istanbul, Jeddah, Kyoto, Maldives, Mallorca, Melbourne, Mendoza, Milan, Moscow, New York, Ningbo, Niseko, Paris, Saigon, Sanya, Seoul, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Siem Reap, St. Kitts, Suzhou, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto (under renovation), Vienna, Washington, D.C., Zanzibar, and Zurich. For more information, please visit parkhyatt.com. @ParkHyatt on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, and tag photos with #LuxuryIsPersonal.

About Oxford Properties Group

Oxford Properties Group ("Oxford") is a leading global real estate investor, asset manager and business builder. It builds, buys and grows defined real estate operating business with world-class management teams. Established in 1960, Oxford and its portfolio companies manage approximately C$70 billion of assets across four continents on behalf of their investment partners. Oxford's owned portfolio encompasses office, logistics, retail, multifamily residential, life sciences and hotels; it spans more than 150 million square feet in global gateway cities and high-growth hubs. A thematic investor with a committed source of capital, Oxford invests in properties, portfolios, development sites, debt, securities and real estate businesses across the risk-reward spectrum. Together with its portfolio companies, Oxford is one of the world's most active developers with over 100 projects currently underway globally across all major asset classes. Oxford is owned by OMERS, the Canadian defined benefit pension plan for Ontario's municipal employees. For more information on Oxford, visit www.oxfordproperties.com

