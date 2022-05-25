CED grants $222,023 for the development of outdoor recreational spaces in Papineauville.

PAPINEAUVILLE, QC, May 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Shared public spaces are at the heart of communities across Canada. They draw in residents and visitors alike, supporting local businesses and jobs. In so many places across the country, these spaces have seen a significant reduction in use as Canadians took precautions to stay safe from COVID-19.

Today, Stéphane Lauzon, Member of Parliament for Argenteuil—La Petite-Nation and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Rural Economic Development, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, announced a non‑repayable contribution of $222,023 for the municipality of Papineauville under the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) for the construction of outdoor sports facilities and the installation of public playgrounds.

CED's funding, which will be used to build a new outdoor skating rink and a tennis court, will allow the community to take part in even more sports activities. The community will also benefit from new recreational facilities, including a bamboo play structure and jungle gym, a rope bridge and a pétanque pitch.

The Government of Canada recognizes that community spaces promote social interaction and physical activity. By providing better access to recreational programs and facilities, we are contributing to the well-being of communities, families and individuals across the country. Our economic recovery is closely linked to the vitality of our local communities and their shared spaces.

Quotes

"We have helped SMEs resume their activities; now it's time for us to focus on getting people together again and supporting our communities so that they can provide spaces where people can meet up and thrive. I am therefore thrilled that we are investing in a project such as this one in Papineauville. People living in Papineauville can—and should be—proud of this very positive impact on the municipality."

Stéphane Lauzon, Member of Parliament for Argenteuil—La Petite-Nation and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Rural Economic Development

"The construction of these new facilities is great news for the community of Papineauville. Besides enhancing Papineauville's outdoor spaces, the facilities will also contribute to the development of the downtown area. This initiative reflects our government's commitment to support the economic development of communities of all sizes, in all regions. And as Minister of Sport, I'm particularly pleased with the upgrading of the sports facilities. I hope a lot of people will want to use the new ice rink and tennis court and the new playground and get physically active! "

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"The municipality of Papineauville never thought that this recreational file could be addressed so quickly. The assistance is much appreciated—without the collaboration of Minister Pascale St-Onge and the unwavering support of our federal MP, Stéphane Lauzon, for this project, it would have been impossible for us to complete all the work in just two years."

Paul-André David, Mayor of Papineauville

Quick facts

The CRCF was launched in June 2021 . A total of $500 million has been granted over two years to Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs), including $107 million for CED to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces in Quebec . As public health restrictions ease, the Government of Canada remains committed to investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener and more accessible. This in turn will stimulate local economies, create jobs and improve the quality of life for Canadians. This funding helps communities

. A total of has been granted over two years to regional development agencies (RDAs), including for CED to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces in . As public health restrictions ease, the Government of remains committed to investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener and more accessible. This in turn will stimulate local economies, create jobs and improve the quality of life for Canadians. This funding helps communities adapt community spaces and assets so that they may be used safely in accordance with local public-health guidelines; and



build or improve community spaces to encourage Canadians to re-engage in and explore their communities and regions.

The CRCF is being deployed under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP).

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 business offices, CED is present to accompany Quebec businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Ariane Joazard-Bélizaire, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]