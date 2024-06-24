THE REKO FAMILY CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DISPOSITION OF ALL ITS INTEREST IN REKO INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. TO ITS WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY

TORONTO, June 24, 2024 /CNW/ - The Reko Family Corporation (the "Seller") and 1000926094 Ontario Inc. (the "Buyer) jointly announce the sale of an aggregate of 3,144,672 common shares (the "Common Shares") of Reko International Group Inc. (the "Issuer") by the Seller to the Buyer, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Seller, at a price of $4.09 per Common Share (the "Transaction").

Prior to closing of the Transaction, (i) the Seller owned 3,144,672 Common Shares, representing approximately 56.52% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, of the Issuer, and (ii) the Buyer owned no Common Shares of the Issuer.

As a result of closing of the above-noted Transaction, (i) the Seller owns no Common Shares of the Issuer, and (ii) the Buyer now owns 3,144,672 Common Shares, representing approximately 56.52% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, of the Issuer.

The Buyer has no present intention of acquiring additional securities of the Issuer or of making any strategic or other changes to the business, management of operations of the Issuer. Depending upon its evaluations of the business, prospects and financial condition of the Issuer, the market for the Issuer's securities, general economic and tax conditions and other factors, the Buyer may acquire more or sell some or all of its securities of the Issuer or propose changes to the business, management of operations of the Issuer.

The Transaction was exempt from the formal bid requirements pursuant to the provisions of section 4.2 - Private agreement exemption of National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids.

For more information and to obtain a copy of each of the early warning reports required by securities legislation and filed on SEDAR under the Issuer's profile at www.sedar.com, please contact:

The Reko Family Corporation

Diane Reko

Telephone: 519 727-3287

100926094 Ontario Inc.

Diane Reko

Telephone: 519 727-3287

SOURCE Reko International Group Inc.