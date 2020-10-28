The Regent Theatre is Hunting for a Haunting

- WE NEED A GHOST AND IT COULD BE YOU!

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, ON, Oct. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Many of the world's grand old theatres have stories of ghosts who roam their stages and dressing rooms. This Halloween, Picton, Ontario's historic Regent Theatre is hunting for a ghost of its own – and it could be you.

The theatre has launched a fundraising contest: for a donation, you can enter your name in a draw to be held on Halloween night. The winner gets the official and eternal right to haunt the theatre as a ghost – after they die, of course.

Entries can be made online at RegentGhost.ca.

"Every self-respecting theatre should have a ghost," said Regent Theatre Foundation chair, Benjamin Thornton. "At least at Halloween."

** Checkout what 'Ghostbuster' Ernie Hudson has to say about the contest **

Indeed, Thornton says there have been some claims in the past that the Regent might be haunted. If so, he says he imagines there is room for another ghost – particularly if picking an official theatre ghost comes with the funds needed to preserve the 102-year-old not-for-profit theatre.

"The Regent is the entertainment heartbeat of Prince Edward County. It provides a wide range of live and film programming for visitors and residents, and hosts many community events. But it is an old heritage building and there's always work that needs to be done," he said. "We have a second century to think about."

Thornton says he is comforted by the idea that someone who wants to support the Regent might eventually be watching over the theatre forevermore, and encourages donors to give what they can with an eye towards eternity.

"Remember the old saying about money," said Thornton. "You can't take it with you."

SOURCE The Regent Theatre Foundation

For further information: Benjamin Thornton, Chair, The Regent Theatre Foundation, Tel: 613-846-0029, [email protected], theregenttheatre.org