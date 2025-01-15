Kia's Top Selling Model Offers Enhancements Across All Three Powertrains – ICE, HEV, PHEV

"Opposites United" design philosophy takes on a more confident and refined style with Kia's LED star map lighting and distinctive amber DRLs

New driver-centric dual 12.3-in. panoramic displays with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto standard on all trims

Available new 10-in. Head-up Display (HUD)

Advanced Driver Assist System (ADAS) suite now includes available Forward Collision Avoidance Assist w/ Direct Oncoming Detection & Avoidance, next level HDA2 and Front/Side/Rear Parking Distance Warning

Available Digital Key offers the ability to lock/unlock/start using a compatible smart device

Segment-up roominess with impressive rear legroom and cargo room

The latest technology now comes standard with Over-the-Air (OTA) updates.

Arriving in Canada Q2 2025

MONTREAL, Jan. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - The 2026 Kia Sportage SUV will be on display at the Montreal International Auto Show for the first time in Canada. With an extensive list of enhancements in design, innovation, technology and convenience, the Sportage undergoes its most significant change since the fifth-generation model launched just three years ago. The 2026 Sportage delivers more of everything for today's savvy, adventurous and eco-conscious consumers across three distinct powertrain variants – ICE, Hybrid (HEV), and Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV).

2026 Kia Sportage (international model shown) (CNW Group/Kia Canada Inc.)

Exuding the brand's "Opposites United" design philosophy, the Sportage takes on a more confident look with front and rear design enhancements. Inside, the Sportage brings more technology upgrades than ever, from Kia's innovative Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) with a standard curved 12.3-inch touchscreen display to an all-new available 10-inch head-up display (HUD) that communicates pertinent information including ADAS functions and turn-by-turn directions. There's also a roster of Digital Key features for remote lock/unlock/start capabilities via compatible smart devices.

The 2026 Sportage offers something for everyone, with an expansive lineup that now includes three trim options in both the Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid powertrains. The robust Sportage ICE lineup includes the LX (FWD), LX (AWD), X-Line, EX, EX Premium, and X-Line Limited. The Sportage HEV comes in EX, EX Premium (new), and SX, while the Sportage PHEV comes in EX (new), EX Premium, and SX.

The 2026 Sportage is expected to arrive in Kia dealerships across Canada in Q2 2025.

Eye-Catching Design

In keeping with the Opposites United design philosophy, smooth, soft surfaces are offset by rugged, sheer forms, combining off-road confidence with cutting edge modern cues. New design elements include:

Front and rear bumpers

Distinct styling for X-Line models

Revised lighting: Stacked LED headlight design with optional cube-style projection Amber LED "Star Map" daytime running lights (DRLs) LED "Star Map" taillights with transparent design (standard rear combination type)

Newly available 17-inch, 18-inch, and 19-inch alloy wheel designs

New, sleek, 2-spoke steering wheel design.

A Cabin Aimed at Connectivity, Comfort and Convenience

Significant interior enhancements turn the cabin into a premium living space with new tech and connectivity features:

Newly integrated Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) with 12.3-inch LCD display, over-the-air (OTA) updates, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with Kia Connect, depending on trim, can unlock the full potential of your Kia, giving you access to advanced features, such as the ability to start your vehicle remotely, precondition your cabin, check vehicle lock status, schedule maintenance, plan your route and more.

All-new available 10-inch Head-up Display (HUD) complements new technology functions, integrating Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (on X-Line Limited, HEV SX, PHEV SX trims) and turn-by-turn directions.

Standard Smart Key with push button start offers remote start capability and supports OTA updates to introduce new features that enrich the ownership experience; Available Digital Key 2.0 Premium offers the ability to lock/unlock/start using smart devices without needing to carry a key fob, also allowing sharing the digital key with family and friends.

In addition, Sportage offers an array of available technology to assist drivers from moment to moment:

Multi-function audio/climate touchpad sits beneath the multimedia screen; switching between functions is now more natural, whether it's changing your preferred temperature setting or adjusting the volume

Available 360-degree Surround-View Monitor with 3D view is designed to provide a bird's-eye view of the vehicle's surroundings, and for added peace of mind.

Harman Kardon premium audio system

Wireless charging pad built inside the upper tray

Other notable interior features include:

Available power folding outside mirrors for parking in tight spaces

Available heated rear seats offer cold weather comfort for rear passengers

New accent trims for instrument panel, centre console and door panels reduce fingerprint smudges

The Sportage continues to offer a spacious interior and flexible cargo room:

41.3-inches of rear legroom with plenty of space to keep your rear passengers comfortable

Rear cargo capacity of up to 39.6 cu-ft. of space lets you take your gear along for the journey or to tackle your weekend projects.

Dual-level cargo floor provides flexible cargo carrying capabilities (standard on ICE and HEV; not available on PHEV).

New Trims and Options Packages

The 2026 Sportage adds two new electrified trims to the line-up. The newly added EX Premium trim in the Hybrid power train and the EX trim in the PHEV offers Canadian consumers a wide range of price points, further easing the transition to electrified vehicles. Whether you're an urban adventurer, an off-pavement explorer, or a highway commuter, there's a Sportage for you.

Sportage ICE: 2.5-liter I-4 8-speed automatic transmission FWD/AWD 187 horsepower est. 3500 lb. towing capacity

Sportage HEV: 1.6-liter turbo gasoline direct injection (GDI) and 47.7kW motor (revised system) 6-speed automatic transmission AWD 231 horsepower est. (+4 HP over previous model year) 2000 lb. towing capacity

Sportage PHEV: 1.6-liter turbo gasoline direct injection (GDI) and 72kW motor (revised system) 6-speed automatic transmission AWD 268 horsepower est. (+7 HP over previous model year) 2000 lb. towing capacity



Ruggedness Retained

For gasoline-powered variants, the 2026 Sportage continues to offer the X-Line Limited trim, which comes standard with an Active AWD system and SynTex synthetic leather-trimmed seats.

Sportage X-Line Limited blends confident and rugged design:

Unique front and rear bumper and skid plate-shaped molding

Kia's LED star map lighting and distinctive amber DRLs complimented with dark styling elements for a more aggressive image

Active All-Wheel Drive System with Terrain Mode (Snow, Mud, Sand)

Side mirrors, roof rack and window surrounds finished in gloss black for a distinctive look

Exclusive 19-inch wheels with all-season tires

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

As with all offerings across the Kia product portfolio, there's a full suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems. New features to Sportage in this area include:

Standard Auto Emergency Braking w/ Pedestrian, Cyclist, and Car Detection: Designed to use sensors and a camera to scan the road ahead for potential hazards and is designed to automatically apply the brakes when a potential collision is detected.

Optional Forward Collision Avoidance Assist w/ Direct Oncoming Detection & Avoidance plus next level Highway Driving Assist 2: Employs forward-facing camera, radar sensors, and navigation data. The available system can assist with maintaining a predetermined speed and distance from the vehicle detected ahead of you in certain circumstances. The system can also assist with steering wheel control when changing lanes (activated by the turn signal) and evasive steering assist.

Standard Hands-on Detection (HOD): Direct HOD sensor is designed to determine whether the driver is holding the steering wheel, issuing warnings when necessary.

Optional Parking Distance Warning: Forward/Side/Reverse (PDW-F/S/R): Designed to provide a warning to help avoid collision with pedestrians or objects around the vehicle at low speeds. PDW-F/R is standard.

About Kia Canada

Kia Canada Inc., founded in 1999, is a subsidiary of Kia Corporation based in Seoul, South Korea. The company employs over 190 people at its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as in locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montréal, Québec. Kia offers award winning products that are dynamic, stylish and innovative and services that are meaningful and convenient through a network of 197 dealers across the country. The company's brand slogan – 'Movement that inspires' reflects Kia's desire to create the space for you to get inspired and always provide customers a better way to move forward.

To learn more, visit kia.ca or Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

SOURCE Kia Canada Inc.

For media related inquiries, please contact [email protected].