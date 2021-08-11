The Real Brokerage Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Achieves 790% year over year revenue growth in Q2 2021 to US $23 million

126% agent growth to 2,451 agents at the end of Q2 2021

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ -- The Real Brokerage Inc. ("Real" or the "Company") (TSXV: REAX) (Nasdaq: REAX), a national, technology powered real estate brokerage in the United States is pleased to announce that it has filed its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Additional information concerning Real's consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 can be found at www.sedar.com.

Q2 Financial Highlights (unaudited) (US dollars)

Revenue increased 790% in the second quarter of 2021 to $23 million , compared to $2.5 million in Q2 last year.

Gross profit grew 764% to $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $281,000 in Q2 2020.

Net operating loss was $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to a net loss of $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2020.

in the second quarter of 2021, compared to a net loss of in the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA loss for the second quarter or 2021 was $496 thousand compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $795 thousand in the second quarter of 2020.

compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of in the second quarter of 2020. Cash flow from operations increased approximately 214% to $706 thousand compared to Q2 last year.

"During the second quarter, the combination of large increases in number of agents and revenue per agent accounted for revenue growth," said Tamir Poleg, co-founder and CEO of Real. "In terms of outlook, on a monthly basis we added agents that collectively generated $20 million in trailing 12-month revenue recorded prior to joining Real. Based on these figures, we expect strong growth to continue."

Q2 and Recent Operating Highlights (unaudited)

Surpassed 2,550 agents July 2021 , a 135% increase since July 2020.

, a 135% increase since July 2020. The value of completed real estate transactions grew 853% to $906 million in Q2 2021, compared to Q2 2020.

Revenue per agent grew to $1.5 thousand , which represents an increase of 362% compared to $326 in Q2 2021.

, which represents an increase of 362% compared to in Q2 2021. As of June 30, 2021, Real offered real estate brokerage services in 31 U.S. states and the District of Columbia and had 41 full-time employees.

As of June 30, 2021, Real's efficiency ratio (Full Time Employees : Agents) was 1:61, with a long term target of 1:75 . Real views this as a competitive advantage in terms of how quickly and efficiently it can scale and provide benefit in profit margins. The industry standard is a ratio of approximately 1:25.

Real views this as a competitive advantage in terms of how quickly and efficiently it can scale and provide benefit in profit margins. The industry standard is a ratio of approximately 1:25. On June 15, 2021 , Real commenced trading its common shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

, Real commenced trading its common shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market. On June 28, 2021 , Real received C$32,845,011.20 in proceeds from accelerated warrant exercises.

, Real received in proceeds from accelerated warrant exercises. Real ended Q2 2021 with a cash balance of $37.9 million and an additional $8.9 million held in investments in securities compared to $1.7 million at the end of Q1 2020.

About Real

Real (www.joinreal.com) is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating in 31 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Real is building the brokerage of the future, together with agents and their clients. Real creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives.

The Real Brokerage Inc Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (unaudited)



















June 31,

2021 December 31,

2020











Assets









Cash





37,904 21,226 Restricted cash



47 47 Investment securities available for sale at fair value 8,857 - Trade receivables



209 117 Other receivables



23 221 Prepaid expenses and deposits 175 89 Current assets



47,215 21,700 Intangible assets



1,127 - Property and equipment

57 14 Right-of-use assets



151 193 Non-current assets



1,335 207 Total assets



48,550 21,907 Liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 3,244 815 Other payables



320 64 Lease liabilities



87 85 Current liabilities



3,651 964 Lease liabilities



87 130 Accrued Stock-based Compensation 327 15 Warrants outstanding

276 - Non-current liabilities

690 145 Total liabilities



4,341 1,109 Equity (Deficit)







Share premium



47,234 21,668 Stock-based compensation reserve 7,376 2,760 Deficit





(25,219) (18,448) Equity (Deficit) attributable to owners of the company 29,391 5,980











Non-controlling interests

14,818 14,818 Total liabilities and equity

48,550 21,907

The Real Brokerage Inc



Consolidated Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss



(unaudited)





































Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,





2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue



23,095 2,594 32,404 5,530 Cost of sales

20,667 2,313 28,739 4,865 Gross profit

2,428 281 3,665 665 General & Administrative expenses 3,801 482 7,881 1,266 Marketing expenses

942 209 1,385 361 Research and development expenses 475 49 902 72 Other income

- (1) - (1) Operating loss

(2,790) (458) (6,503) (1,033) Finance costs 158 15 268 17 Loss before tax (2,948) (1,276) (6,771) (1,853) Net Loss



(2,948) (1,276) (6,771) (1,853) Total loss and comprehensive loss (2,948) (1,276) (6,771) (1,853) Earnings per share









Basic and diluted loss per share (0.053) (0.032) (0.122) (0.056)

The Real Brokerage Inc Non-GAAP Net Income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (In thousands)



















Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,





2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Income (loss)

(2,948) (1,276) (6,771) (1,853) Non operating expenses







Interest



158 15 268 17 Depreciation

44 22 86 49 Restructuring expense 60 - 60 - Nasdaq listing expenses 145 - 145 - Stock-based compensation 2,045 (15) 4,793 197 Adjusted EBITDA

(496) (1,254) (1,419) (1,590)

The Real Brokerage Inc



Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows



(unaudited)



























Three months ended

June 30 Six months ended

June 30















2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities







Loss for the period



(2,948) (1,276) (6,771) (1,853) Adjustments for:











– Depreciation



44 22 86 49 – Equity-settled share-based payment transactions 1,868 (15) 4,616 197 – Listing expenses



- 459 - 459 – Finance costs (income), net

158 1 268 (4)







(878) (809) (1,801) (1,152) Changes in:











– Trade receivables



518 131 (92) (26) – Other receivables



1 (21) 198 (21) – Prepaid expenses and deposits (12) 1 (86) - – Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 622 73 2,429 595 – Stock Compensation Payable (RSU) 205 - 312 - – Other payables



250 8 256 (2) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 706 (617) 1,216 (606) Cash flows from investing activity







Change in restricted cash

- 1 - - Purchase of property and equipment (29) - (43) - Acquisition of subsidiaries consolidated for the first time (a)* - - (1,100) - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activity (29) 1 (1,143) - Cash flows from financing activities







Investments in securities

(8,857) - (8,857) - Proceeds from private placement - 1,588 - 1,588 Additional proceeds from Qualifying Transaction - 321 - 321 Proceeds from exercise of Warrants 26,475 - 26,475 - Proceeds from issuance of convertible debt - 250 - 250 Proceeds from loans and borrowings - 172 - 172 Purchases of Common Shares for Restricted Share Unit (RSU) Plan (919) - (919) - Proceeds from exercise of stock options 10 - 10 - Payment of lease liabilities

(21) (18) (41) (33) Net cash provided by financing activities 16,688 2,313 16,668 2,298 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 17,365 1,697 16,741 1,692 Cash, beginning of period

20,527 53 21,226 53 Fluctuations in foreign currency

59 (1) (16) 3 Cash, end of period

37,951 1,749 37,951 1,748

Non-IFRS Measures

This news release includes reference to "Adjusted EBITDA", which is a non-International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") financial measure. Non-IFRS measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is used as an alternative to net income by removing major non-cash items such as amortization, interest, stock-based compensation, current and deferred income tax expenses and other items management considers non-operating in nature. Adjusted EBITDA has no direct comparable IFRS financial measures. The Company has used or included this non-IFRS measures solely to provide investors with added insight into Real's financial performance. Readers are cautioned that such non-IFRS measure may not be appropriate for any other purpose. Non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "likely" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limiting the foregoing, statements regarding the addition of agents to Real's business, expectations regarding Real's growth and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to Real's business objectives, expected growth, results of operations, performance, business projects and opportunities and financial results. Real considers these assumptions to be reasonable in the circumstances. However, forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. These factors should be carefully considered and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Real cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Real assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, and the NASDAQ has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

