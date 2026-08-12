The RBC iShares alliance expands lineup of fixed income ETFs with the launch of RBC Emerging Markets Bond Fund - ETF Series, RBC Global Corporate Bond Fund - ETF Series and RBC High Yield Bond Fund - ETF Series

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- The RBC iShares alliance today announced the expansion of its lineup of fixed income solutions with the launch of three new ETF Series of RBC Funds. RBC Emerging Markets Bond Fund – ETF Series, RBC Global Corporate Bond Fund – ETF Series and RBC High Yield Bond Fund – ETF Series are managed by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") and are expected to begin trading on Cboe Canada today.

Fund Ticker Symbol Management Fee RBC Emerging Markets Bond Fund – ETF Series REMB 0.75 % RBC Global Corporate Bond Fund – ETF Series RGCB 0.60 % RBC High Yield Bond Fund – ETF Series RHYB 0.75 %

RBC Emerging Markets Bond Fund – ETF Series - The fund seeks to provide total returns comprised of interest income and capital growth by investing primarily in government debt securities of emerging market countries.

RBC Global Corporate Bond Fund – ETF Series – The fund seeks to provide a high level of interest income with the potential for modest capital growth by investing primarily in investment grade corporate debt securities from anywhere in the world.

RBC High Yield Bond Fund – ETF Series - The fund seeks to provide a high level of income with the potential for modest capital growth by investing primarily in higher yielding corporate debt securities issued by Canadian and U.S. corporations.

The RBC iShares alliance aims to help clients achieve their investment objectives by empowering them to build efficient portfolios and take control of their financial futures. The RBC iShares alliance is committed to delivering a truly differentiated ETF experience and positive outcomes for clients.

For further information regarding RBC ETFs, please visit www.rbcgam.com/etfsolutions.

The RBC iShares alliance includes RBC ETFs and ETF Series of RBC Funds managed by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") and iShares ETFs managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"). Please read the applicable prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. ETF Series is a class of securities offered by a conventional mutual fund however, unlike conventional mutual fund series, ETF Series are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange like an ETF. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. RBC Funds are managed by RBC Global Asset Management Inc., which is a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC). RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. RBC Funds, BlueBay Funds, PH&N Funds and RBC ETFs are offered by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. (RBC GAM Inc.) and distributed through authorized dealers in Canada. The RBC GAM group of companies, which includes RBC GAM Inc. (including PH&N Institutional), manage approximately $810 billion in assets and have approximately 1,600 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

About BlackRock

BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate.

About iShares ETFs

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of more than 1,700 exchange traded funds (ETFs) and approximately $6.2 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2026, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

For more information, please contact:

Brandon Dorey, RBC GAM Corporate Communications, 647-262-6307

SOURCE RBC Global Asset Management Inc.