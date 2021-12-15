The Québec government and the Algonquins of Barriere Lake conclude an economic and social development collaboration agreement

LAC-BARRIÈRE, QC, Dec. 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs Ian Lafrenière is pleased to announce, in collaboration with Minister of Forests, Wildlife and Parks and Minister Responsible for the Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region and the Nord-du-Québec Region Pierre Dufour, that the Québec government and the Algonquins of Barriere Lake have concluded an agreement respecting broader participation by the community in the management of the renewable resources found in its territory and the adoption of measures to promote its social and economic development.

Resource management

The agreement establishes innovative mechanisms to ensure broader participation by the Lac-Barrière community in forest and wildlife resource management. It will also benefit the Outaouais region by guaranteeing and facilitating access to resources and ensuring stability in the management of the territory's renewable resources.

The 10-year agreement stems from discussions between government and Lac-Barrière community representatives. The committee responsible for its implementation will comprise equal numbers of Indigenous and non-Indigenous members, which marks an unprecedented approach in Québec as regards collaboration with the Indigenous peoples.

To promote ongoing participation by the Algonquins of Barriere Lake in forest resource management, this agreement establishes a joint parity committee whose key mandate is to elaborate an integrated resources management plan and oversee its implementation.

The social and economic development of the Lac-Barrière community

The agreement also calls for a $1.5-million annual contribution, to be paid into a fund managed by a corporation established to support and promote the social and economic development of the Algonquins of Barriere Lake, for an initial period of five years and renewable according to the conditions stipulated in the agreement.

Quotes :

"The signing of this agreement will breathe new life into the forest industries in the Outaouais region and reinvigorate the local economy. I would like to thank the Algonquins of Barriere Lake for agreeing to take part in this project that serves the interests of all the participating partners, and wish to pay tribute to the Band Council's spirit of openness and initiative. This nation-to-nation agreement will benefit everyone. It will enhance in practical terms the quality of life of community members. It reflects our shared desire to work together for economic development. We are also pursuing our efforts with neighbouring communities."

Ian Lafrenière, Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs

"This historic agreement marks a significant step in relations between the Algonquin community of Barriere Lake and our government. It reveals a genuine, reciprocal determination to achieve the fair economic development of renewable, sustainable resources, while abiding by the Band Council's wishes."

Pierre Dufour, Minister of Forests, Wildlife and Parks

"I welcome the ratification of this Bilateral Agreement by the Quebec government that will bring significant benefits to all members of our community."

Tony Wawatie, Chief of the Algonquins of Barriere Lake

SOURCE Cabinet du ministre responsable des Affaires autochtones

For further information: Sources: Mathieu Durocher, Press Officer, Office of the Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs, Telephone: 418-805-0233; Michel Vincent, Director of Communications and Press Officer, Office of the Minister of Forests, Wildlife and Parks and Minister Responsible for the Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region and the Nord-du-Québec Region, Telephone: 514-231-2251; Information: Antoine Tousignant, Public Affairs Team Leader, Ministère du Conseil exécutif and Secrétariat du Conseil du trésor, Telephone: 418-781-9520, [email protected]; Media Relations, Ministère des Forêts, de la Faune et des Parcs, [email protected], Telephone: 418-521-3875