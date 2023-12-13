LONGUEUIL, QC, Dec. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - The Quebec Business Women's Network (QBWN) is pleased to announce the launch of the Maïa Inclusive Growth Project.

This nationwide initiative brings together key players in the entrepreneurial ecosystem to break down barriers to integrating women-owned businesses into the supply chains of large buyers.

The Maïa Inclusive Growth Project is funded through the Women Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Fund, a key program of the Government of Canada's the Women's Entrepreneurship Strategy, in collaboration with EY, Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC), Women's Enterprise Organizations of Canada (WEOC), including WE-BC, AWE, WESK, WECM, PARO, NLOWE, and WBNB, the Canadian Aboriginal and Minority Supplier Council (CAMSC), the Canadian Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (CGLCC), Inclusive Workplace and Supply Council of Canada (IWSCC), the Knowledge Hub for Women's Entrepreneurship (PCFE), the Center for Women in Nova Scotia, Group 3737, and the magazine Premières en Affaires are organizations working with entrepreneurs across the country. A financial contribution of $3.6 million from the Canadian Women's Foundation (SFE).

The Maïa Inclusive Growth Project aims to accelerate the growth of 750 women-owned businesses from diverse backgrounds by strengthening their market access capabilities through training, structured networking, and matchmaking activities, enhancing their market access capabilities with the goal of increasing their chances of securing contracts with major buyers.

The project will also raise awareness among 50 large corporations about the importance of supplier diversification and help equip them to implement more economically and socially equitable initiatives.

"When we build a more inclusive economy, we build a stronger economy, and the launch of the Inclusive Growth Project is great news that will help hundreds of women-owned businesses start up and scale up," said the Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Small Business. "The Women Entrepreneurship Strategy is the first of its kind in Canada and shows the concrete steps our government is taking to ensure all entrepreneurs have access to the capital and resources they need to succeed. Together with partners like the Quebec Business Women's Network, we are delivering programs that will help build a strong economy that works for everyone."

Furthermore, the project aspires not only to address immediate challenges but also to foster long-term collaboration among Canadian stakeholders in the entrepreneurship ecosystem, maximizing contract opportunities for entrepreneurs with large corporations.

This project represents a unique opportunity to support and promote Canadian women entrepreneurs, and increase diversity and innovation in Canadian businesses.

By collaborating with new suppliers from underrepresented groups, including women, this strategy will also reduce the risk of supply chain disruptions and other potential crises that businesses may face.

Ruth Vachon, CEO of the Quebec Business Women's Network, expressed the significance of supplier diversification and highlighted the innovative nature of this project, which is unique in Canada.

"Since 1981, the Quebec Businesswomen's Network has played a crucial role in accelerating the growth of businesswomen so that they can succeed and shine globally. Over the past 11 years, the QBN has intensified its efforts by focusing on supplier diversification. The organization supports entrepreneurs of all backgrounds to secure contracts with large companies and raises awareness and engages large corporations to source more from women entrepreneurs. Supplier diversity plays a crucial role in the growth of large companies. That's why this innovative project, unique in Canada, aims to strengthen this diversity within supply chains » says Ruth Vachon, CEO of Quebec Business Women's Network

The Maïa Inclusive Growth Project is an agile collaborative space that gives businesses the opportunity to quickly find new partners, thus enhancing their brand reputation by highlighting their diversity-focused initiatives. Finally, this approach stimulates innovation by opening the way to new alternatives and solutions for both consumers and businesses, contributing to a dynamic and progressive business environment. It is a project that will transform the landscape of procurement access for women entrepreneurs, as well as for large corporations and, ultimately, the Canadian economy.

About the Quebec Business Women's Network (QBN)

Since 1981, the Quebec Business Women's Network has been accelerating the growth of entrepreneurs and businesswomen so that they can achieve success and shine globally. Over the past 11 years, the QBN has intensified its actions by focusing on supplier diversification. It supports and equips entrepreneurs to secure contracts with large companies. It also raises awareness among large corporations to source more from women entrepreneurs. Our collective contribution to inspiring, connecting, and propelling entrepreneurs and businesswomen in Quebec is consolidated through the unwavering and structuring support of five cornerstone partners: the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC), Desjardins, Export Development Canada (EDC), EY, and Investissement Québec.

