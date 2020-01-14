The Quebec Appeal Court Rejects Strateco's Appeal

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Jan. 14, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The three judges of the Quebec Appeal Court have unanimously rejected the appeal of Strateco Resources inc. ("Strateco") in a decision rendered on January 13, 2020. Strateco appealed on the reject of its $182,684,575 claim to the Quebec Government for loss of its investment in the Matoush uranium project and an additional $10 million in punitive damages.

Strateco's lawyers are currently reviewing the judgement and assessing the possibility of addressing Canada Supreme Court to appeal the decision.

www.stratecoinc.com

SOURCE Ressources Strateco inc.

For further information: STRATECO RESOURCES INC.: Guy Hébert, President and Chief Executive Officer, [email protected], Tel.: 450.641.0775, Ext. 201, Fax: 450.641.1601

Related Links

www.stratecoinc.com

