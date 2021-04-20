The Q Onboards Pepsi as New Advertiser

Four Brands Including Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Slice and Tropicana Commence Ad Campaigns

MUMBAI, India and TORONTO, April 20, 2021 /CNW/ - QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) has announced that The Q India, the company's Hindi language youth oriented channel available in over 100 million TV households and to over 612 million OTT and mobile users in India, has reported the addition of PepsiCo as a new advertiser on The Q India. The campaign features four PepsiCo beverage brands including Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Slice and Tropicana. The inaugural campaign will benefit from the high viewership levels reached by The Q India in the second week of April vaulting the channel to an all time high of 46.3 Gross Rating Points (GRP) as measured by BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council...the "Nielsen of India".)

The Q India has experienced a significant surge in interest from advertisers and brands due the unprecedented ratings growth occurring throughout 2021 that has led to the channel becoming the leading and fastest growing channel targeting Young India. Last week The Q India also achieved a record breaking level of average Time Spent Viewing (TSV) of 113 minutes per session.

Krishna Menon, COO of The Q India commented, "We are thrilled to have PepsiCo join The Q India as a new advertiser. It has always been our goal to provide unique content that delivers a loyal, growing and youthful audience for brands and advertisers. Our spectacular growth is clearly reverberating and being acknowledged in the industry and we are very bullish on the potential for strong revenue growth ahead".

Curt Marvis, QYOU Media CEO and Co-Founder added, "Our recent ratings surge has brought forward negotiations with A list brands throughout India. Pepsi is a leading and established worldwide brand and represents the kind of company we will work hard to build a long and established relationship with. We are confident this is only the beginning of a trend for us that ultimately can touch our digital, mobile and influencer driven businesses as well."

The Q India is an advertiser and influencer marketing supported Hindi language content brand, channel and VOD provider delivering hit digital programming from social media stars and leading digital video creators targeting Young Indian audiences. The channel has recently become one of India's fastest growing youth entertainment brands reaching 46.3 Gross Rating Points (GRP) on BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) in April 2021. With a growing library of over 1000 programs, and beginning in April with the addition of DD Free Dish, the channel reaches an audience of over 712 million via 100 million television homes with partners including DD Free Dish, TATA Sky, DISH TV and SitiNetworks; 380 million OTT users via platforms including ShemarooMe, MX Player, ZEE5, and Dish Watcho; and 232 million users on mobile and digital platforms including Snap, JioTV, Airtel Xstream, Amazon Fire TV, Chingari and Samsung TV Plus.

About QYOU Media.

QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators. In India, we curate, produce and distribute premium content including television networks and VOD for cable and satellite television, OTT and mobile platforms. In the United States, we manage influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios and brands. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than 710 million consumers around the world. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and www.theq.tv

