The Q India Ratings Spike Continues

Channel Ratings Rise Another 64% to 1.64 GRP Continuing Move Further Past Other Large Channels In The Market

MUMBAI, India and TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - QYOU Media (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) has announced that The Q India has achieved continued viewership growth of 64% over the last week as measured in GRP (Gross Rating Points) by BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council). This measurement combines actual viewer impressions delivered with time spent viewing. Over the last week the Time Spent Viewing (TSV) also increased 20% from an average of 35 minutes to 42 minutes per session.

Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India is a Joint Industry Company founded by stakeholder bodies that represent Broadcasters, Advertisers, and Advertising and Media Agencies. It is considered to be the India equivalent of the Nielsen Rating service in North America. The channel continues to grow quickly in audience viewership, moving past well established channels including STAR Movies, HBO, SonyPix, WB and Epic.The Q India became a BARC rated channel in Q2 of 2020 and these ratings represent television distribution only. Recent announcements regarding programming success on Snap India and distribution on new platforms including Amazon Fire TV and Chingari add additional viewership.

The ratings spike across Impressions and and Time Spent Viewing is indicated in the charts below. The viewership growth continues to be driven by several new hit programs on the channel combined with an ongoing focus on mining viewership data to deliver more effective programming grid management. Over the last week three keys measurements have grown including:

Gross Rating Points: From a 1.00 rating in Week 37 to a 1.64 rating in Week 41

Impressions: From 5.8 Million in Week 37 to 9.5 Million in Week 41

Cumulative Reach : From 5 Million in Week 37 to 6.8 Million in Week 41



W41 The Q 0.72 1.00 0.99 1.07 1.06 1.64 5.8 5.7 6.2 6.1 9.5 5.0 5.5 5.7 6.1 6.8 STAR Movies 1.34 1.05 1.24 1.08 0.97 0.77 6.1 7.2 6.2 5.6 4.5 3.5 3.3 3.2 3.4 2.8 Sony PIX 0.62 0.72 0.73 0.52 0.63 0.54 4.1 4.2 3.0 3.6 3.1 2.6 2.6 2.4 2.1 2.0 Movies Now 0.70 0.79 0.80 0.74 0.64 0.52 4.6 4.6 4.3 3.7 3.0 4.0 4.2 3.8 3.2 3.3 HBO 0.86 0.87 0.88 0.69 0.74 0.44 5.0 5.1 4.0 4.3 2.6 2.4 2.2 2.3 2.4 1.8 Epic 0.37 0.37 0.31 0.36 0.36 0.37 2.1 1.8 2.1 2.1 2.1 4.3 3.7 3.5 3.7 3.8

The Q India is an advertiser supported Hindi language channel and VOD provider delivering hit digital programming from social media stars and leading digital video creators targeting Young Indian audiences. With a growing library of over 800 programs, it now reaches an audience of over 610 million via 50 million television homes with partners including TATA Sky, Airtel DTH & SitiNetworks; 380 million OTT users via platforms including ShemarooMe, MX Player, ZEE5, and Dish Watcho; and 180 million users on mobile and digital platforms including Snap, JioTV, Airtel Xstream and Amazon Fire TV.

Sunder Aaron, Co-Founder and General Manager of The Q India commented, "We are obviously thrilled with the ratings growth and most importantly we know that we are building a base of fans that are coming back to the channel on a daily basis. Our market knowledge and use of data has sharpened with the move of all operations to an India based team. This all adds to our continued focus on building a brand in India that is associated with the leading edge digital and social content creators in the country".

For further information: [email protected]

