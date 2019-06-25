The Q India premieres on DishTV's 'Watcho'

Growing OTT distribution footprint targets internet & broadband user base set to reach 800M in 2021

TORONTO and LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ - QYOU Media (TSXV: QYOU; OTCQB: QYOUF) announced it is partnering with Watcho, the OTT platform launched by India's largest direct-to-home (DTH) TV operator DishTV, to bring The Q India's 24/7 linear stream of digital-first content to its subscribers. This is the fifth distribution deal for The Q India and reinforces the regional appetite for premium short form video content.

India is home to almost half a billion young Indians aged between 20 – 30. Raised in the digital era, this tech-savvy demographic is always-connected, always-on and expects to be able to watch digital content whenever and wherever they are. Dish TV launched its OTT service, Watcho, to target this high-value age bracket by offering over 1,000 hours of short-form content, including everything from original series to films. As part of Watcho's commitment to offering fresh and dynamic programming that speaks to young Indians, it chose to add The Q India to its line-up.

Akash Tyagi, DishTV India head OTT, said: "What sets Watcho apart from other services is that it was specifically created with young Indians in mind. This generation is actively seeking out exciting content from the internet, and we saw there was a huge opportunity to connect and engage with them more effectively by bringing the very best of it onto one platform. We're always looking for new ways to make our service as relevant and engaging as possible, and The Q India will enrich our offering by enabling us to showcase some of the most talented influencers and content creators the region has to offer."

The Q India is a 24/7 linear service featuring premium curated content that launched in December 2017 and is aimed at young Indians. The service has established content partnerships that include some of the most influential and prolific digital content creators in India, including popular web-series: What The Folks and Ms. Malini as well as curated episodes from leading digital production houses in India, including 101 India, Pocket Aces and Nirvana Digital.

Curt Marvis, CEO and Co-founder of QYOU Media comments: "We've always recognized that there is a huge appetite in India for more youth focused programming and services. It's fantastic to see a global broadcast brand like DishTV align with our thinking by creating a platform with young Indians in mind. Watcho is building an exciting library of content that focuses on storytelling that's perfect for multi-platform consumption, so it is a great honor for The Q India to be a part of it. We couldn't be more excited about Watcho subscribers now being able to benefit from The Q India's deep ties to the creator community in India and our ability to find, curate, and amplify some of the most exciting digital-first and short-form entertainment creators in India today."

About QYOU Media

QYOU Media is a fast-growing global media company powered by creators and influencers. We curate, package and market premium content from leading digital video creators for multiscreen & multi-platform distribution. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV and Disney, QYOU's millennial and Gen Z-focused products include linear television networks, genre-based series, influencer marketing campaigns, mobile apps, and video-on-demand formats. QYOU Media content reaches more than 500 million consumers around the world. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com

About Dish TV India Limited:

Dish TV India Limited is India's largest direct-to-home (DTH) Company with a subscriber base of more than 23.7 million. Dish TV India Limited owns multiple individual brands like Dish TV, Zing and d2h under its umbrella. The company benefits from multiple satellite platforms including SES-8, GSAT-15 and ST-2 and has a bandwidth capacity of 1332 MHz, the largest held by any DTH player in the country. Dish TV India Limited has on its platform more than 701 channels & amp services including 31 audio channels. The Company has a vast distribution network of over 3,750 distributors & amp around 415,000 dealers that span across 9,400 towns in the country. Dish TV India Limited is connected with its pan-India customer base through call-centres that are spread across 22 cities and are equipped to handle customer queries 24 x 7 in 12 different languages. For more information on the Company, please visit www.dishtv.in

