The Q India launches on ZEE5

ZEE5 is the fastest growing OTT platform in India

TORONTO and LOS ANGELES, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - QYOU Media (TSXV: QYOU; OTCQB: QYOUF) announced it has launched its flagship network, The Q India on ZEE5, India's fastest growing Over-The-Top (OTT) platform. ZEE5 marks the sixth major platform launch for The Q India and the second distribution agreement in India's fast-growing OTT marketplace.

The Boston Consulting Group recently projected that the India OTT market would reach $5 Billion USD by the end of fiscal 2023. A ASSOCHAM-PWC study stated, "With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.6 per cent during the period of 2017–2022, the Indian video OTT market is poised to outperform the global video OTT market, which is pegged to have a CAGR of 10.1 percent during the same period." PWC India recently stated, "India is the fastest growing entertainment and media market globally and is expected to keep that momentum. Our research shows that in the next five years, India will see significant growth in OTT, online gaming and Internet advertising."

Manish Aggarwal, Business Head, ZEE5 India commented: "ZEE5 is quickly becoming the most talked about OTT service in India with our growing offering of live channels, originals and regional content across 12 languages unlocking the best of India entertainment. The Q India, with its focus on the best digital content for Young India represents exactly the kind of content partnerships we are focused on bringing to our subscribers. Content that is fresh, unique and speaks to a new and fast-growing audience of OTT consumers"

Curt Marvis, CEO and co-founder of QYOU Media and The Q India remarked: "In a short time, ZEE5 has established itself as a company to watch in the growing OTT marketplace. Their unique approach to content that is relevant and authentic is right in line with our goal of developing a leading global content brand for Young India. We are thrilled to be a new partner for their service and as we continue to develop our own offering of leading digital series, we expect to experience great success with this new partnership."

About QYOU Media

QYOU Media is a fast-growing global media company powered by creators and influencers. We curate, package and market premium content from leading digital video creators for multiscreen & multi platform distribution. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV and Disney, QYOU's millennial and Gen Z-focused products include linear television networks, genre-based series, influencer marketing campaigns, mobile apps, and video-on-demand formats. QYOU Media content reaches more than 500 million consumers around the world. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com

About ZEE5

ZEE5 is the digital entertainment destination by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), a global Media and Entertainment powerhouse. With content across 12 languages like English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati & Punjabi, ZEE5 is home to 1 lakh hours of On Demand Content and 80+ live TV channels. The platform brings together the best of Originals, Indian and International Movies and TV Shows, Music, Kids content, Cineplays, Live TV and Health and Lifestyle content all in one single destination. ZEE5 offers ground breaking features like 11 navigational languages, content download option, seamless video playback and Voice Search.

FollowZEE5on:Facebook.com/ZEE5Premium,

Twitter.com/ZEE5Premium,Instagram.com/ZEE5Premium

SOURCE QYOU Media Inc.

For further information: Contacts, Faye Ratliff, Platform Communications - for QYOU Media, +44 (0) 207 486 4900, qyou@platformcomms.com; Jeff Walker, Investor Relations - for QYOU Media, + 1 403 221 0915, jeff@howardgroupinc.com

Related Links

http://theqyou.com/

