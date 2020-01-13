The Q India Launches on Airtel Xstream

Airtel Xstream content accessible to all 384M Airtel customers across mobile, broadband and digital TV

Airtel Xstream is a converged digital entertainment platform from Airtel and brings digital entertainment to customers across innovative devices and exciting applications

TORONTO and LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - QYOU Media (TSXV: QYOU; OTCQB: QYOUF) today announced the launch of The Q India on Airtel Xstream, a converged digital entertainment experience offering a wide catalog of Live TV channels, Movies, TV shows, and more across 14 Languages. Q India content will be monetized via ad sales across the platform.

Airtel Xstream is part of Airtel's vision of building a world-class digital entertainment ecosystem for Digital India and making it accessible to customers through innovative devices and exciting applications. Airtel Xstream features an enhanced streaming experience and integrated User Interface (UI) across devices and is now available to the over 384 million Bharti Airtel customers in India.

Curt Marvis, CEO of Q India added, "As we continue to grow our reach across India, it is critically important to partner with companies like Airtel that are executing on a vision of anytime/anywhere entertainment. This partnership expedites our move to an ad revenue model as we target the Young Indian audience that is growing up in a world where every screen is a place to consume video. Airtel shares our commitment to bringing them the entertainment they want with ease. We are thrilled to be a part of the Airtel Xstream platform".

The Q India content will be available to Airtel customers (Prepaid/Postpaid/Broadband/DTH) across Airtel Xstream app, Airtel Xstream Hybrid Box and Airtel Xstream Smart Stick.

"The Q India offers top digital content from many of India's leading online and social influencers and we are delighted to partner with them as part of our endeavor of building a world-class digital content ecosystem and making it accessible for customers through Airtel Xstream." remarked Nupur Chaturvedi, Head – Content Revenue and Partnership, Bharti Airtel.

About QYOU Media

QYOU Media is a growing global media company powered by creators and social influencers. We curate, package and market premium content from leading digital video creators for multiscreen & multi platform distribution. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony. QYOU's millennial and Gen Z-focused products include linear television networks, genre-based series, influencer marketing campaigns, mobile apps, and video-on-demand formats. QYOU Media content reaches more than 500 million consumers around the world. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com

About Bharti Airtel Limited

Bharti Airtel Limited is a leading global telecommunications company with operations in 18 countries across Asia and Africa. Headquartered in New Delhi, India, the company ranks amongst the top 3 mobile service providers globally in terms of subscribers. In India, the company's product offerings include 2G, 3G and 4G wireless services, mobile commerce, fixed line services, high speed home broadband, DTH, enterprise services including national & international long distance services to carriers. In the rest of the geographies, it offers 2G, 3G, 4G wireless services and mobile commerce. Bharti Airtel had over 411 million customers across its operations at the end of September 2019. To know more please visit, www.airtel.com

SOURCE QYOU Media Inc.

For further information: Faye Ratliff, Platform Communications - for QYOU Media, +44 (0) 207 486 4900, [email protected]; Jeff Walker, Investor Relations - for QYOU Media, + 1 403 221 0915, [email protected]

Related Links

http://theqyou.com/

