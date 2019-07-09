The Q India launches Influencer Marketing business

First campaign for StoryTel India follows record breaking Influencer Marketing quarterly revenue of $1.3M in North America

TORONTO and LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2019 /CNW/ - QYOU Media (TSXV:QYOU; OTCQB: QYOUF) announced it has launched its first Influencer Marketing campaign via its Q India subsidiary. The campaign for StoryTel India comes on the heels of a record breaking quarter for QYOU Media that saw it surpass $1.3 Million in its Influencer Marketing business for the quarter. The StoryTel India effort will deploy prominent Indian influencers on both YouTube and Instagram.

Influencer Marketing, an industry that was estimated to be worth $2 billion in 2017 is projected to be worth $10 billion by 2020, according to Adweek and is growing globally at a spectacular rate. In a survey conducted by Bangalore based GreenroomNow, 42% of agencies surveyed said that they are increasing their influencer marketing spend in 2019.

Krishna Menon, Chief Revenue Officer of The Q India said: "We are thrilled to kick off our Influencer Marketing business with StoryTel. We have a robust pipeline of new opportunities and we look forward to future integrations with our channel Q India as it continues to grow its reach and viewership. We view this as only the beginning of a significant revenue stream for The Q India in 2019 and beyond."

Curt Marvis, CEO and co-founder of QYOU Media comments: "Glenn Ginsburg and our Influencer Marketing team in the US have been doing an incredible job growing both revenue and our customer base as evidenced in our record revenue growth last quarter. They are helping Krishna and our India team get things started with a bang and we anticipate similar results as the global business of brands using influencers continues to experience extraordinary growth".

In other corporate news, the company is announcing the resignation of Tim Hogarth as a member of the board of directors of QYOU Media and thanks him for his service.

About QYOU Media

QYOU Media is a fast-growing global media company powered by creators and influencers. We curate, package and market premium content from leading digital video creators for multiscreen & multi platform distribution. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV and Disney, QYOU's millennial and Gen Z-focused products include linear television networks, genre-based series, influencer marketing campaigns, mobile apps, and video-on-demand formats. QYOU Media content reaches more than 500 million consumers around the world. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com

