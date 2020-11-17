The Q India Continues Surging Ratings Growth

Channel Ratings Rise an Additional 88% to 1.96 GRP Over 5 Weeks Moving Closer to Other Large Youth Channels in the Market

MUMBAI and TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - QYOU Media (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) has announced that The Q India has achieved continued viewership growth of 88% over the last five weeks as measured in GRP (Gross Rating Points) by BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council). This measurement combines actual viewer impressions delivered with time spent viewing. Over the same period the Time Spent Viewing (TSV) also increased 66% from an average of 30 minutes to 50 minutes per session. This ratings growth has significantly surpassed that of any other youth oriented channel in India as measured by BARC during the same period and despite The Q having a smaller television distribution footprint.

Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India is a Joint Industry Company founded by stakeholder bodies that represent Broadcasters, Advertisers, and Advertising and Media Agencies. It is considered to be the India equivalent of the Nielsen Rating service in North America. The Q channel continues to experience dramatic viewership growth particularly as measured against other large youth oriented channels in the market including MTV (Viacom), Bindass (Disney) and Zoom (The Times of India).

The ratings surge across Impressions and and Time Spent Viewing is indicated in the chart below. The viewership growth continues to be driven by several hit programs on the channel combined with an ongoing focus on mining viewership data to deliver more effective programming grid management. Over the last five weeks keys measurements have grown including:

Gross Rating Points: From a 1.06 rating in Week 40 to a 1.96 rating in Week 44

Impressions: From 6.1 Million in Week 40 to 11.3 Million in Week 44

Time Spent Viewing : From 30 Minutes in Week 40 to 50 Minutes in Week 44



Gross Rating Points Impressions'000 Average Time Spent Viewing

(Minutes) W40'

20 W41'

20 W42'

20 W43'

20 W44'

20 W40

'20 W41

'20 W42

'20 W43

'20 W44

'20 W40'

20 W41'

20 W42'

20 W43

'20 W44

'20 The Q 1.06 1.64 1.53 1.71 1.96 6094 9496 8842 9880 11310 30 42 40 45 50 MTV(Viacom) 6.17 5.93 5.58 5.38 4.88 35631 34227 32226 31039 28147 41 39 37 37 33 Bindaas (Disney) 5.01 5.72 6.19 6.93 7.43 28920 33030 35727 40001 42884 26 29 33 36 38 Zoom (Times of India) 5.80 5.64 5.37 5.39 5.24 33470 32560 30996 31132 30243 24 25 24 25 24 HBO ( Warner) 0.74 0.44 0.59 0.52 0.44 4267 2564 3411 3027 2560 54 42 46 45 36 Sony Pix (Sony Corp) 0.63 0.54 0.41 0.53 0.50 3625 3137 2343 3063 2880 51 48 34 44 46

The Q India is an advertiser supported Hindi language channel and VOD provider delivering hit digital programming from social media stars and leading digital video creators targeting Young Indian audiences. With a growing library of over 800 programs, it now reaches an audience of over 610 million via 50 million television homes with partners including TATA Sky, Airtel DTH & SitiNetworks; 380 million OTT users via platforms including ShemarooMe, MX Player, ZEE5, and Dish Watcho; and 180 million users on mobile and digital platforms including Snap, JioTV, Airtel Xstream, Amazon Fire TV and Chingari

Krishna Menon, Chief Revenue Officer of The Q India commented, "This sustained and continued ratings surge has caught the attention of agencies and brands and proves what we have been saying about the huge appeal of programming that speaks to the Young India audience. The Q India team is hard at work to keep this growth trajectory going and translate it into better and better opportunities for brands that choose to advertise on ``The Q".

About QYOU Media

QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators. In India, we curate, produce and distribute premium content including television networks and VOD for cable and satellite television, OTT and mobile platforms. In the United States, we manage influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios and brands. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than 650 million consumers around the world. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and www.theqindia.com

Join our shareholder chat group on Telegram: http://t.me/QYOUMedia

SOURCE QYOU Media Inc.

For further information: [email protected]

Related Links

http://theqyou.com/

