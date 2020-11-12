The Q India Announces New Original Series

Q! INSTA KYA BOLTA?

New Weekly Series to Launch in Q1 2021 Following Continued Ratings Growth Hitting Recent New High of 1.71 GRP

MUMBAI and TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Global media company QYOU Media (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) has announced that The Q India has given the "greenlight" to a new originally produced weekly series Q! INSTA KYA BOLTA? set to premiere in Q1 2021. The series marks the first move by The Q India to build owned and controlled content featuring stars and material from the fast growing world of Indian social media. Q! INSTA KYA BOLTA? is driven by the massive popularity of Instagram in India and captures all of the happening, amazing, funny and bizarre content published that week In India across the platform. Hosted by a handpicked group of hot Instagram India personalities, Q! INSTA KYA BOLTA? is destined to be buzzy, naughty, sometimes catty and always great fun. The company has commenced meetings with agencies and brands to become sponsors for the series.

Instagram India has over 120 Million Users and India represents the second largest region of users after the United States. Instagram began 10 years ago and has become one of the most popular social platforms in the world with over 1.15 billion users globally. More than half of the Instagram user base is under the age of 34 making it a highly desirable audience for The Q India brand.

The decision to greenlight the series comes on the heels of a meteoric growth trajectory in audience viewership for The Q India as measured by BARC, the Nielsen style ratings system used for India television viewership. Most recently the channel received a rating level of 1.71 GRP, a rise in the last 10 weeks of 1,121%. This rise in viewership is expected to drive increased ad sales this quarter and throughout 2021.

Sunder Aaron, Co-Founder and General Manager of The Q India, commented, "India possesses some of the best production and creative talent in the world with high quality productions possible at a fraction of the cost to produce something similar in North America and Europe. We are embracing this capability with exclusive programming that positions The Q to bring on advertisers looking to attach their brand to fun, engaging and relevant content for Young India".

The Q India is an advertiser supported Hindi language channel and VOD provider delivering hit digital programming from social media stars and leading digital video creators targeting Young Indian audiences. With a growing library of over 800 programs, it now reaches an audience of over 610 million via 50 million television homes with partners including TATA Sky, Airtel DTH & SitiNetworks; 380 million OTT users via platforms including ShemarooMe, MX Player, ZEE5, and Dish Watcho; and 180 million users on mobile and digital platforms and apps including Snap, JioTV, Airtel Xstream, Chingari and Amazon Fire TV.

Curt Marvis, Co-Founder and CEO of QYOU Media and QYOU Media India Pvt. Ltd. added, "We could not be more excited to launch our first homegrown series on The Q India. We want a show that is current, fresh and exciting for our audience and brand partners and that has the potential to run for years and years. We are convinced that Q! INST KYA BOLTA? is it. Think of it as an Instagram driven version of America's Funniest Home Videos and you will get the idea that this show is based on a winning formula. We hope audiences and brands will soon make this among our most popular programs".

About QYOU Media

QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators. In India, we curate, produce and distribute premium content including television networks and VOD for cable and satellite television, OTT and mobile platforms. In the United States, we manage influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios and brands. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than 650 million consumers around the world. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and www.theqindia.com

