The Q India and Mediology partner on Ad sales

TORONTO and LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ - QYOU Media (TSXV:QYOU; OTCQB: QYOUF) announced it has partnered with Mediology to drive ad sales for The Q India across its various mobile and OTT distribution outlets. Mediology owns and operates India's largest vernacular ad network Readwhere AdExchange. Readwhere AdExchange is also India's largest Google Certified Channel Partner. The Readwhere AdExchange also works directly with brands and agencies on various high return CPM and CPC campaigns.

At 570 million, India has the second-highest number of Internet users after China, growing 13% annually. Digital ad spend grew 34% in 2018 and now accounts for 21% of the ad market. Several broadcasters have started combining selling of ads across over-the-top (OTT) and linear platforms to enable better monetization of marquee properties and increased utilization of digital inventory. Mediology's Readwhere Advertising Exchange was launched in 2014 and has specialized in delivering cost effective and highly targeted ads for brands including Samsung, Tata, Lufthansa, Amazon, Asian Paints, Ford and Royal Sundaram.

Manish Dhingra CEO and Co-founder, said: "We are always looking for innovative partnerships to increase monetization for advertisers and agencies. Both Google and Amazon have recognized our business as we have worked to monetize the massive growth in consumption of content online and via mobile devices in India. This is particularly powerful for young Indian consumers throughout the country and we are thrilled to be working with The Q India to work towards building a strong ad platform for their content offering to this customer base."

Curt Marvis, CEO and co-founder of QYOU Media comments: "Our goal in India has been to create a great product targeted to Young Indians and use it to achieve mass distribution. That audience reach leads to monetization opportunities which we are now beginning to reap the benefits of. Mediology offers a unique and tested platform to reach online and mobile users with high value CPM and CPC campaigns. We are thrilled to have their support as we continue to build audience engagement and revenue growth".

About QYOU Media

QYOU Media is a fast-growing global media company powered by creators and influencers. We curate, package and market premium content from leading digital video creators for multiscreen & multi platform distribution. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV and Disney, QYOU's millennial and Gen Z-focused products include linear television networks, genre-based series, influencer marketing campaigns, mobile apps, and video-on-demand formats. QYOU Media content reaches more than 500 million consumers around the world. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com

About Mediology Software:

Mediology is India's leading product and platforms company focused on providing end-to-end technology solutions for the media and publishing industry. The company has one decade of experience on building consumer platforms like Readwhere.com (India's largest digital newsstand) and Eduwhere.in (India's leading test preparation platform), to SaaS based enterprise platforms like Readwhere Complete Mobile Solution and Readwhere AdExchange . Mediology's products are built towards delivering value for the next billion internet users. Some of India's largest publishers like Indian Express, Jagran, Patrika, Andhra Jyothy, Sakshi and Malayala Manorma rely on Mediology's platforms for enhancing their digital reach and monetization. Experience Mediology's solutions at http://www.mediologysoftware.com

