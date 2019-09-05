The Property Brothers Team Up with Chartwells, Canada's Largest Food Service Provider To Get Canada Reading

The book will be available to elementary schools within Chartwells' 550+ K-12 and private schools from coast to coast . Students will be encouraged to "borrow a book," take it home to read with their caregivers, and participate in the interactive mini racecar building exercise at the end of the book. Chartwells will then track the number of hours the children spend reading as part of a wider campaign promoting youth literacy across Canada.

"We are so proud to be partnering with the Property Brothers on this one-of-a-kind Campaign for Literacy," said Ashton Sequeira, President, Chartwells. "At Chartwells, we focus on nourishing the minds of Canadian youth — it's not only our business, it's our responsibility. We know a well-balanced diet is a critical factor in overall well-being, but our commitment to nourishment goes beyond the nutritious, better-for-you meal options we serve students. Our goal is to help nourish the whole student. Mind, Body and Soul."

"Chartwells is incredibly committed to enriching the communities they serve, and we are excited to collaborate with them under their Thinking Ahead Giving Back platform and launch this program that supports a big push for literacy across Canada," said Drew Scott.

Added Jonathan Scott: "We have always been passionate about reading and storytelling and the way it inspires us to dream big. Kids benefit so much from spending time reading aloud with their parents, teachers, and caregivers. It's engaging, enlightening, and social. It builds curiosity, memory, and motivation and shows kids that anything is possible."

This partnership connects directly to Chartwells' platform, Thinking Ahead Giving Back, where Chartwells has pledged to:

Deliver 1,000,000 meals both domestically and globally to tackle food insecurity,

Provide 10,000 hours of community support around mental health and other challenges facing their students, and

Create 1,000 job connections through a more focused commitment to student employment

The Campaign for Literacy supports Chartwells' commitment to providing 10,000 hours of community support by helping students at the elementary school level develop their literacy and reading skills, while decreasing the amount of time spent in front of a screen. To date, Chartwells, with the support of their partner schools across the country, have delivered over 1.4 million meals to children in need and provided more than 17,000 hours of community support.

Drew and Jonathan Scott, known to millions as the hosts of HGTV's top‐rated show Property Brothers, made their debut as picture book authors last fall with their fun and imaginative New York Times bestseller Builder Brothers: Big Plans. This September, the brothers are back with the next adventure for kid brothers Drew and Jonathan, Builder Brothers: Better Together (HarperCollins; $17.99 US/$21.99 CAD; on sale September 10, 2019). Young Drew and Jonathan do everything together, whether they're building birdhouses or dreaming up big plans for their future. They're not just twins; they're best friends. So when their town sponsors a soapbox derby race, Drew and Jonathan are first in line to enter. But when the rubber hits the road and the brothers just can't agree on how to build the best car, they wind up competing against each other! Can one of them win without the other? Complete with charming illustrations by Kim Smith and a do‐it‐yourself project to build a miniature race car, Builder Brothers: Better Together is a hilarious and heartwarming story that reminds young readers that everything is better when you work together.

About Drew and Jonathan Scott

Drew and Jonathan Scott are multifaceted entrepreneurs, authors, and twin television personalities. They are the cofounders of Scott Brothers Global, a leading lifestyle and entertainment enterprise which includes the award‐winning production company Scott Brothers Entertainment, the home furnishings collection Scott Living, and the digital design and renovation platform Casaza. The Scott Brothers also host multiple top‐rated HGTV series, including the Emmy nominated and Canadian Screen Awards–winning Property Brothers and Brother vs. Brother, as well as their new show Forever Home. Their shows are enjoyed by millions of viewers in over 160 countries. All three of their books—Dream Home, It Takes Two: Our Story, and Builder Brothers: Big Plans—are New York Times best‐sellers, and in 2017, Drew and Jonathan were named Habitat Humanitarians, the highest recognition awarded by Habitat for Humanity. For more information on Drew and Jonathan Scott, visit www.theScottBrothers.com.

About Chartwells Canada – Compass Group Canada

Chartwells Canada is a sector of Compass Group Canada, the country's leading foodservice and support services provider with over 25,000 associates working throughout the country. The company specializes in providing foodservices and support services across the core sectors including leading sports and leisure venues, executive dining rooms and cafes, schools, universities, seniors' residences and hospitals as well as remote camps and off shore oil rigs. Compass Group Canada has been identified as Best Workplaces™ in Retail and Hospitality in 2019 by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures.

Our parent company, UK-based Compass Group PLC, operates in more than 50 countries, with leading market positions in the UK, Continental Europe, Australia, and the US, combined with business in developing markets in Eastern Europe, South America, and Asia. Compass Group employs more than 600,000 associates worldwide delivering superior service for the highest customer experience.

