The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation Raises $3.6 Million at 23rd Annual Walk to Conquer Cancer - Canada's Largest Single-Day Fundraising Walk

TORONTO, Sept. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - More than 1,500 passionate walkers gathered at Toronto's Harbourfront Centre for a half-marathon walk as The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation (The PMCF), hosted The Walk to Conquer Cancer, a physical challenge and fundraising mission dedicated to creating a world free from the fear of cancer.

Thanks to a committed and passionate group of walkers, donors, and partners, The Walk raised over $3.6 million this year and brings the collective impact of The Walk to almost $200 million over its 23-year history.

Over 1500 walkers gathered at the start line of the 2025 Walk to Conquer Cancer (CNW Group/Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation)

"The Princess Margaret is Canada's leading cancer research centre, where world renowned doctors and researchers are pursuing the next breakthroughs in early detection, innovative treatments, and comprehensive support," said Dr. Miyo Yamashita, President and CEO, The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. "Because of events like The Walk, we can support these breakthroughs and help create a world free from the fear of cancer. We are so grateful to everyone who laced up their shoes and took on this challenge today."

Walkers travelled through Toronto's most iconic communities, including Kensington Market, Cabbagetown, Rosedale, The Distillery District and more. The route also included a heartfelt and meaningful pit stop at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre. Walkers were able to reflect on the monumental impact that The Princess Margaret has had on countless cancer patients and their loved ones.

Canadian fashion icon and opening ceremony speaker, Jeanne Beker hosted the Pink Carpet Fashion Moment, a celebration of some of the best team fashion showcased at The Walk. Participants demonstrated their enthusiasm and support for The Princess Margaret and their fellow walkers through their colourful outfits, memorial t-shirts, and other creative accessories.

"The Princess Margaret has been my temple of healing," said Jeanne Beker, author, journalist and cancer survivor. "I am incredibly grateful for the amazing care I have received at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, and for the steps forward in cancer research that truly make a difference for patients here in Canada and around the world. It was inspiring to see so many walkers come out and support The Princess Margaret with their enthusiastic spirit that helped fuel The Walk!"

With 2 in 5 Canadians facing a cancer diagnosis in their lifetime, The Walk was more than a half-marathon challenge—it was a community rallying together to Carry The Fire in a collective effort to transform cancer outcomes and light the way for cancer patients everywhere. Proceeds from The Walk benefit life saving research at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, one of the world's leading cancer research and treatment centres.



The 2025 edition of The Walk has crossed the finish line, but we look forward to welcoming even more participants in 2026. Visit www.walk2conquer.ca to register for next year's event and change cancer outcomes for patients and their loved ones in Canada and around the world.



ABOUT PRINCESS MARGARET CANCER FOUNDATION

The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation is Canada's largest cancer charity. We're dedicated to raising funds for Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, one of the world's leading cancer research and treatment centres, known for its breakthrough discoveries that transform patient outcomes. Together, our work benefits cancer patients everywhere in our mission to create a world free from the fear of cancer. Through philanthropy, fundraising events, and our world-leading lottery program, we're changing how the world understands, prevents, diagnoses, and treats cancer, benefitting patients at The Princess Margaret, throughout Canada, and around the world.

