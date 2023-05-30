The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation Opens the Market

TORONTO, May 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Miyo Yamashita, President and Chief Executive Officer, The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, and her team joined John McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer, TMX Group, to celebrate the 16th annual Ride to Conquer Cancer and open the market.

The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation is Canada's largest and leading cancer charity, dedicated to raising funds for Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, one of the world's top five cancer research centres known for its game-changing scientific achievements and exceptional patient treatment and care. Through philanthropy, events, our world-leading home lottery program, and commercialization initiatives, we make possible the critical funding required to accelerate cancer research, education, and clinical care -- benefitting patients at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, throughout Canada and the world. www.thepmcf.ca

