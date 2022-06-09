The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation Opens the Market

The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation is Canada's largest and leading cancer charity, dedicated to raising funds for Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, one of the world's top five cancer research centres known for its game-changing scientific achievements and exceptional patient treatment and care. Through philanthropy, events, our world-leading home lottery program, and commercialization initiatives, we make possible the critical funding required to accelerate cancer research, education, and clinical care -- benefitting patients at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, throughout Canada and the world. www.thepmcf.ca

Now in its 15th year, The Ride has brought over 45,000 cyclists, fundraisers and volunteers together, raising over $230 Million for critical cancer research at the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, benefitting people from across Canada and around the world. The Ride is a non-competitive event that sees riders travel more than 200 kilometres in two days and raise over $2,500 each through peer-to-peer fundraising. For more information, go to https://ride2conquer.ca .

Date: Thursday, June 9, 2022

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: 120 Adelaide St. W

