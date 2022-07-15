The Prime Minister announces changes in the senior ranks of the Public Service

OTTAWA, ON, July 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following changes in the senior ranks of the Public Service:

Terence Hubbard, currently Acting President of the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada, is appointed as President, effective July 28, 2022, for a term of five years.

Kenneth MacKillop, currently Assistant Secretary to the Cabinet (Communications and Consultations), Privy Council Office, becomes Associate Deputy Minister of Veterans Affairs, effective July 25, 2022.

Biographical Notes

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]