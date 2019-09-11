The Prime Minister announces a change in the senior ranks of the Public Service

OTTAWA, Sept. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following change in the senior ranks of the Public Service:

Guylaine Roy becomes Deputy Minister for Women and Gender Equality in addition to her current role as Deputy Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, effective September 23, 2019.

The Prime Minister took the opportunity to congratulate Diane Jacovella, Deputy Minister of International Development and Deputy Minister for Women and Gender Equality, on her upcoming retirement from the Public Service, following an exceptional career marked by dedication and excellence in serving Canadians.

