The PrEP Clinic launches ground-breaking Ontario-wide service to remove barriers to accessing HIV prevention across the province

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - The PrEP Clinic, Ontario's new all-in-one stop for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) makes accessing HIV prevention easier than ever before. Through their free app, individuals living anywhere in Ontario can get access to a PrEP prescription without having to go to a doctor's office. The availability of online prescribers makes this process easier, more discreet, and more accessible.

In addition to prescription access, the combined online HIV pharmacy and clinic offers free shipping across all of Ontario and access to expert pharmacists seven days a week. PrEP stands for pre-exposure prophylaxis, a prescription medication taken daily to reduce the risk of attaining HIV. If taken consistently, it can reduce the risk of unprotected sex by 99%.

"After working in central Ontario for several years, I realized the startling gap in access to local physician services in many parts of the province, discrimination in access, and more anonymity," says Andrew Schonbe, certified HIV pharmacist and Owner of The PrEP Clinic. "This new service solves many of these challenges and addresses the need to improve the health and wellness of those at risk for HIV."

To get started on PrEP, individuals can download the free app "The PrEP Clinic" on their mobile devices. They can select from the wide selection of flexible online video appointments with a prescriber to get a new prescription. After completing the lab tests locally (also ordered by the prescriber) and consulting with an expert pharmacist, the patient will have the medication shipped securely to their door. Help is available to assist patients with navigating drug coverage plans, drug interactions, medication adherence, and a myriad of other supportive services that make for a high-quality yet simpler process.

The PrEP Clinic also provides additional HIV prevention support by providing pharmacy services to people living with HIV. Effective HIV treatment can control the virus so well in an individual it can become undetectable and will not be transmittable to others. By supporting patience adherence (including reminders, side effect management, and helping with navigating coverage options) The PrEP Clinic further supports prevention.

The PrEP Clinic is an inclusive new Ontario-based pharmacy and clinic launched by nationally recognized certified HIV pharmacist Andrew Schonbe. It provides high-quality, accessible pharmacy services for people living with HIV across the province and provides prescribing access to PrEP for those at risk.

