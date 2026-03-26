ESSIPIT, QC, March 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Council of the Première Nation des Innus Essipit (CPNIE) and Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC) announce the official completion of the first phase of the land addition to reserve (ATR) process in Essipit.

Official signing of the addition of lands for the Première Nation des Innus Essipit. Community members, Council representatives, and partners gathered for the signing. (CNW Group/Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada)

The CPNIE highlights the quality of the collaboration established with the municipality of Les Escoumins throughout the process. This collaboration, which is part of a sustainable socio-economic relationship based on shared services and infrastructure, contributes to the community's development and the implementation of enriching cultural and economic initiatives.

Quotes

"This land addition marks an important milestone for our community, but also for the relationships we maintain with our surroundings. It reflects a commitment to develop with respect, while maintaining a socio-economic balance with the citizens of Les Escoumins and promoting harmonious cohabitation on the territory. This progress is also part of a broader process of recognition and reconciliation, by correcting a historical situation and asserting our presence on our Innu-Assi, for the benefit of current and future generations."

Martin Dufour

Chief of the Première Nation des Innus Essipit

"After three years of sustained effort, we celebrate the completion of the largest reserve expansion in Quebec in the past decade. With nearly 46 new hectares, Essipit lands open the way to new opportunities to strengthen the community's economic, social, and cultural vitality. I wish to commend the vision, consistency, and determination of the Première Nation des Innus Essipit, which today takes a decisive step for generations to come."

The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty

Minister of Indigenous Services

"Adding land to reserve is one of the most effective ways we can support First Nations in building up their communities on their own terms. This expansion in Essipit creates space for new economic opportunities, strengthens local partnerships, and contributes to the long-term growth of the Première Nation des Innus Essipit. It's a practical step in our reconciliation journey that delivers real results on the ground."

The Honourable Rebecca Alty

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

Quick facts

The Première Nation des Innus Essipit The Essipit community is located in the Côte-Nord region of Quebec. In French, "Essipit" means "river of shells." The CPNIE is the political entity representing the members of the Essipit Innu First Nation, the Essipiunnuat. The CPNIE is dedicated to protecting and developing its ancestral territory, Nitassinan, while promoting the interests of its community through partnerships.

A process based on recognition of a historical injustice In 2017, the Specific Claims Tribunal recognized that the land granted to Essipit at the time of the reserve's initial creation was insufficient. On January 19, 2026, a conditional ministerial order was adopted. This ministerial order set aside the land as a reserve, conditional on the signing of the deed of sale On March 24, 2026, the deed of sale was signed, officially marking the completion of the first phase of the land addition to reserve process.

Additions to the reserve The addition of 25 lots, totalling 0.4636 km², to the Essipit reserve will nearly double its size, increasing it from 0.874 km² to 1.3376 km².



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Associated links

Additions to Reserve

Conseil de la Première Nation des Innus Essipit (available in French only)

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SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

For more information, media may contact: Alec Wilson, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, [email protected]; Media Relations, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, [email protected]; Karla Mendoza, Communications Advisor, Council of the Essipit Innu First Nation, Tel.: 418-233-2509, extension 419, [email protected], [email protected]