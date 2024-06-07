The Pointe West Golf Club Corp. Application to Cease to be a Reporting Issuer in Ontario

AMHERSTBURG, ON, June 7, 2024 /CNW/ - The Pointe West Golf Club Corp. (the Club) has filed an application with the Ontario Securities Commission (the OSC) for the Club to cease to be a reporting issuer in Ontario.

At a special meeting of the voting members of the Club, which was held at 7:00 pm on April 24, 2024, approximately 99.5% of the voting members of the Club, present in person or by proxy at the meeting, approved a special resolution for the Club to cease to be a reporting issuer in Ontario.

If the requested relief is granted by the OSC, the Club will no longer be a reporting issuer in Ontario or in any other jurisdiction of Canada.

About the Club

The Club is a golf club located in Amherstburg, Ontario.

SOURCE The Pointe West Golf Club Corp.

For further information: If you want to know more about the Club and/or the Club ceasing to be a reporting issuer in Ontario or anywhere else in Canada, please contact: Sherry Mailloux, The Pointe West Golf Club Corp., 519-736-8623 Ext 12, E-mail: [email protected]