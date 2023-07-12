THE PLOT THICKENS IN THE THIRD AND FINAL SEASON OF THE HARDY BOYS

YTV Reveals Season 3 Poster and First Look

Guest Star Bailee Madison Makes Debut in Season 3

The Final Season Premieres July 31, 8 p.m. ET/PT on YTV & STACKTV

View the official trailer and image assets here



For additional photography, visit the Corus Media Centre here

To share this release socially visit: bit.ly/3Y3wY5r

TORONTO, July 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Expect the unexpected in the third and final season of The Hardy Boys (8x60) premiering July 31 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on YTV. New episodes will roll out every Monday and will be available to stream live and on demand on STACKTV. The Daytime Emmy® nominated and four-time Canadian Screen Awards winning hit mystery series is based on the beloved books by Franklin W. Dixon, and is developed and produced in Canada by Nelvana, a world-leading international producer, distributor, and licensor of children's animated and live-action content, and Lambur Productions, in association with Corus Entertainment.

The Hardy Boys, Season 3 Key Art for YTV/STACKTV (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)

"Following the success of Seasons 1 and 2 on YTV, fans can look forward to an elevated mystery and thrilling ending to the series that'll feature new friends, enemies, and a great amount of action and adventure," said Troy Reeb, EVP Broadcast Networks, Corus Entertainment. "Season 3 is the ultimate co-viewing experience, filled with even more secrets and lies. The future is coming for our heroes, whether they're ready or not."

The third and final season picks up right from the last scene of Season 2, building off the layers of mystery, strengthened friendships and major cliffhanger. In Season 3, Frank (Rohan Campbell) and Joe Hardy (Alexander Elliot) receive mysterious posthumous instructions from their grandmother, and they find themselves on the hunt for a third powerful relic — the same one their Great Grandfather was after. However, they aren't the only ones looking for it…so the race is on to stop the relic's power from being unleashed on the world! Nothing is what it seems, as The Hardy Boys and their friends face their most dangerous and unpredictable case yet.

Filmed in Toronto and Southern Ontario, the series features an all-Canadian cast and crew. Alongside Rohan Campbell (Halloween Ends) as 'Frank Hardy,' Alexander Elliot (Locke and Key) as 'Joe Hardy', Keana Lyn (The Yard) as 'Callie Shaw', Adam Swain (A Million Little Things) as 'Chet Morton', Cristian Perri (A Simple Favor) as 'Phil Cohen', Riley O'Donnell (Big Top Academy) as 'Biff Hooper', and Krista Nazaire (Before We Crash) as 'Belinda Conrad', Season 3 welcomes guest star Bailee Madison (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Just Go with It), as 'Drew Darrow.'

"The third and final season dives even deeper into The Hardy Boys' mystery with higher stakes. The cast and fans alike really need to be careful on who they can trust," said Joan Lambur, Executive Producer, Lambur Productions. "With the rise of technology, our cast find themselves at a crossroads of weighing what they are willing to sacrifice for the benefits of progress."

"When we first decided to partner with Lambur Productions, YTV and Hulu to bring the beloved Hardy Boys book series to life, we could have only guessed at the success and impact the series would have," said Pam Westman, President of Nelvana. "We've not only seen the cast grow on screen, but have witnessed the franchise explode as it captivated viewers around the world and garnered an impressive list of awards and accolades. It's been an absolute pleasure to not only produce the third and final season filled with suspenseful mystery, and edge of your seat adventure, but to witness the series coming full circle as the cast solves the mysteries that began in Season 1."

Season 3 of The Hardy Boys is executive produced by Lambur Production's Joan Lambur, Suzanne Wilson and Madeleine Lambur, Corus and Nelvana's Doug Murphy, Pam Westman and Athena Georgaklis, co-showrunner and head writer Chris Pozzebon (Blindspot, Schitt's Creek), and co-showrunner and head director Jason Stone (Riverdale, The Hardy Boys). Susan Alexander serves as production executive for Corus.

The Hardy Boys has received notable industry attention with a Daytime Emmy® Award nomination in 2021 for Outstanding Young Adult Series, as well as four Canadian Screen Award wins including in the categories for Best Children's or Youth Fiction Program or Series (2022) and Best Writing in a Children's or Youth Program or Series (2023). The Hardy Boys, Season 2 also secured the #1 program spot last spring on YTV* and was the #1 first streamed YTV program during its second season.** Seasons 1 and 2 of The Hardy Boys are currently available to stream on STACKTV (Canada), Hulu (U.S.), and Disney+ internationally.

*Source: Numeris PPM Data, Spring'22 (Jan 3 – May 29/22), 3+ airings, Total Canada, Ind 2+, AMA(000), YTV

**Source: Amazon Power BI Dashboard, April 5/'22 to June 7/'22

About Nelvana

Entertaining kids for over 50 years, Nelvana is a world-leading international producer and distributor of children's animated and live-action content. Nelvana produces a stable of award-winning and globally renowned brands that focus on comedies, preschool and action series, and ancillary consumer products programs. Nelvana's content airs on Corus Entertainment's kids channels in Canada and in over 180 countries around the world. The Nelvana library has well over 5,000 episodes of programming and has received over 70 major international program awards including Emmys® and Canadian Screen Awards. Visit the Nelvana website at nelvana.com.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming services, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, which is the leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

About Lambur Productions

Launched in October 2017 by industry leader Joan Lambur, Lambur Productions was established to produce the highest quality children's and family programming. Building on the strength and experience of its team, Lambur Productions works with broadcasters, creators, writers and other creative talent to develop and produce internationally successful product for partners around the globe. Visit the Lambur Productions website at lamburproductions.com.

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.

For further information: For media inquiries please contacts: Brittany Bell, Corus Entertainment, Associate Publicist, (416) 479-3384, [email protected]; Vanessa Obeng, Corus Entertainment, Publicity Manager, (416) 479-6082, [email protected]; Sue Baldaro, Publicity, Lambur Productions & The Hardy Boys, (647) 802-0739, [email protected]