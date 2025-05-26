The Period Purse Launches National Campaign to Make Menstrual Health a Year-Round Priority

TORONTO, May 26, 2025 /CNW/ - To mark the 11th year of Menstrual Health Day (MH Day) on May 28, 2025, The Period Purse , a leading charity committed to eradicating period poverty, is proud to announce the launch of the Menstrual Health Day is Every Day Campaign . Running until June 2025, the campaign aims to raise funds to provide menstrual products for those in need and educate Canadians on the topic of menstrual health and menstrual equity.

Menstruating with dignity is a barrier faced by menstruators across Canada. According to a 2023 survey, 1 in 6 Canadian menstruators have personally experienced period poverty. Only 46% of Canadians are comfortable talking about periods (Plan International Canada, 2020). The Period Purse strives to create menstrual equity by ensuring sustainable access to period products for everyone and ending the stigmas associated with periods through education and advocacy.

MH Day, celebrated globally on May 28, serves as a platform to advocate for menstrual equity and challenge stigmas associated with periods. Menstrual equity isn't something we talk about once a year and then forget. It's something we build every single day, and The Period Purse is asking folks to support by:

Say the word period in a way that is most comfortable for you. At school, at work, around the dinner table, it might feel uncomfortable at first, but breaking the silence is the first step to ending the stigma. Create spaces where menstruators feel seen and supported- schools or workplaces having free products in the washrooms, for example. Show up in your community. Work with your neighbours, coworkers or friends to collect period products to support your local food bank, or donate directly to our cause.

To recognize MH Day this year, 61 monuments will be lit up red (including the CN Tower), 18 flags raised, and 46 cities will be making proclamations to raise awareness about menstrual health and period poverty–full list HERE .

A flag will be raised at 9 am EST at Mississauga City Hall, as well as 9 am ADT at the Grand Parade, Halifax, and 9:30 am EST at City Hall in Toronto. For more information on the Menstrual Health Day is Every Day campaign, visit The Period Purse or follow @theperiodpurse on social media. High-quality images and videos of past initiatives and campaign materials can be viewed HERE .

About The Period Purse

Founded in 2017, The Period Purse is dedicated to ensuring access to period products for all, regardless of financial circumstances. Over the years, the organization has supported thousands of menstruators monthly and donated over six million period products. Additionally, they have educated over 11,000 Canadians about menstrual health to ensure access to period products for all.

About Menstrual Health Day (MH Day)

Celebrated globally on May 28 and initiated by German non-profit WASH United in 2014, Menstrual Hygiene Day (MH Day) is a global advocacy platform that brings together over 1000 partner organizations working to break the silence and raise awareness around menstrual health and catalyze action towards a world without period poverty and stigma. The date of May 28 represents the average duration of a menstrual cycle (28 days) with five days of bleeding on average.

* The Period Purse uses the term "Health" instead of "Hygiene" to encompass the important work that's being done in period education, the fight for period equity, and advocacy for lasting policy change. In alliance with other partnering organizations, we are united in calling this important day MH Day.

SOURCE The Period Purse

For media inquiries, please contact: Natalia Buia, Gold Candor PR, [email protected], 647-456-7517