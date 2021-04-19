The Perfect Matte-Black Accent. Captivating. Intense.

BLANCO Introduces Coal Black SILGRANIT® Color

LUMBERTON, N.J., April 19, 2021 /CNW/ -- BLANCO is proud to announce Coal Black, a bold new addition to their SILGRANIT color palette. Coal Black is a pure, flat, seemingly endless matte-black color with a smooth silk-matte feel. The color coordinates beautifully with contemporary kitchen finishes and its enduring versatility works with a multitude of trending styles including farmhouse, industrial and transitional.

This elegantly striking shade of black comes with the same quality, performance and material benefits of SILGRANIT, BLANCO's patented material that is stronger and more durable than other sink surfaces. Nonporous and food-safe, SILGRANIT's Hygienic Plus surface formula acts as a shield against dirt and bacteria while reducing bacterial growth by up to 98%.

"We are excited to introduce Coal Black to the SILGRANIT collection," says BLANCO's Director of Brand & Communications for North America, Edyta Drutis. "Black is such an important element and a true embodiment of modern, contemporary, and industrial interiors. It has become a staple element of interior design. It brings a special dynamic, timeless elegance and stylish sophistication. Coal Black is our take on this quintessential color with a beautiful, deep matte-black result. We are looking forward to seeing this color in residential kitchens."

Coal Black will be the ninth addition to the SILGRANIT color family, which also includes Biscuit, Café, Cinder, Concrete Gray, Metallic Gray, Truffle, White and Anthracite. Anthracite is BLANCO's legacy shade of black, which has a subtle, sparkly sheen while Coal Black is a rich, pure black with a matte finish. BLANCO's carefully curated spectrum of nature-inspired sink and faucet neutrals are designed to transform any kitchen space while remaining classic and timeless.

About BLANCO

BLANCO is all about residential kitchen water hub systems that are meticulously designed down to the finest detail. The brand has won over consumers worldwide with its modern design, ergonomic handling and reliable product quality. All components, from the kitchen faucet to the sink and accessories, are perfectly integrated with one another. BLANCO systems make a significant contribution towards sustainably upgrading kitchens around the globe with everyday convenience when it comes to preparing food, drinking and cleaning.

Founded over 95 years ago, the company is now a leading manufacturer worldwide. With subsidiaries in Europe, North America and Asia, plus its trading partners, BLANCO has a presence in approximately 100 countries and offers its customers a portfolio that is tailored to consumer needs. The company headquarters and key production sites in support of North American demand are in Southwest Germany and Canada.

Established in 1925 by Heinrich Blanc, BLANCO is part of Blanc & Fischer Family Holding.

blanco.com

Connect with us on social

https://www.instagram.com/blancoamerica1

https://www.facebook.com/blancoamerica

https://www.pinterest.com/blancoamerica

https://www.youtube.com/user/BlancoAmerica1

https://twitter.com/blancoamerica

SOURCE BLANCO

For further information: Lori Dolnick, [email protected]