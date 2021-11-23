The PepsiCo Foundation Partners With the Canadian Red Cross to Bolster BC Flood Relief and Recovery Efforts

PepsiCo Foundation is supporting emergency lodging and necessities for families impacted with $125,000 donation

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - With a month's worth of rainfall within 24 hours, the situation in British Columbia is dire, impacting transportation infrastructure, personal shelter and access to the necessities. With many areas unable to access much-needed resources, PepsiCo Canada and The PepsiCo Foundation are working directly with the Canadian Red Cross to provide impacted residents with much-needed assistance through a $125,000 grant.

Through the British Columbia Floods and Extreme Weather Appeal, the Canadian Red Cross will carry out relief, recovery, and risk reduction activities in and beyond the region, including but not limited to:

Ensuring emergency lodging for evacuees who have nowhere else to go.

Providing families with necessities such as food and clothing.

Providing tailored emotional support to survivors coping with loss and hardship.

"We are incredibly grateful for the ongoing support the Canadian Red Cross has provided to our communities and associates in British Columbia, many of whom were also recently impacted by the dangerously high temperatures and severe wildfires this summer," says Mike Ruff, President of PepsiCo Beverages Canada. "Their work is more important than ever as our communities face another extreme weather event amid the ongoing pandemic."

"Our local teams are working tirelessly to support the Canadian food supply despite the challenges they're personally facing," says Cara Keating, President of PepsiCo Foods Canada. "We're so grateful to our local teams, the Canadian Red Cross and the countless local organizations for their tireless efforts to support those who have been impacted by these floods."

The PepsiCo Foundation and PepsiCo Canada have a long-standing history of community relief efforts in Canada. In 2021, the PepsiCo Foundation and PepsiCo Canada also supported Canadian charities through a number of community impact grants and donations totaling nearly $450,000.

About PepsiCo Canada

PepsiCo Canada is the country's largest food and beverage company, employing over 11,000 Canadians and operating over 384 manufacturing and distribution facilities across the country. The company is organized into two business units: PepsiCo Beverages Canada and PepsiCo Foods Canada. PepsiCo Beverages Canada includes brands such as Pepsi, Gatorade, Tropicana and Aquafina. PepsiCo Foods Canada is comprised of Frito Lay Canada (which includes brands such as the Lay's, Doritos, and Tostitos brands) and Quaker (which includes brands such as Quaker Chewy, Life, and Harvest Crunch). PepsiCo Canada, in turn, is part of the global PepsiCo, Inc., family. For more information, visit www.pepsico.ca.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales. Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

About The PepsiCo Foundation

Established in 1962, The PepsiCo Foundation, the philanthropic arm of PepsiCo, invests in the essential elements of a sustainable food system with a mission to support thriving communities. Working with non-profits and experts around the globe, we're focused on helping communities obtain access to food security, safe water and economic opportunity. We strive for tangible impact in the places where we live and work—collaborating with industry peers, local and international organizations, and our employees to affect large-scale change on the issues that matter to us and are of global importance. Learn more at www.pepsico.com/sustainability/philanthropy.

