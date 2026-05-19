The Pentagon Has Decided It Has a Hypersonic Problem -- and the Process Discipline to Solve It Is Coming Out of the Commercial Sector

Issued on behalf of Starfighters Space, Inc.

Defense primes are reporting record backlogs, raised guidance, and accelerating missile and hypersonic program ramps. Capacity, not contracts, is now the binding constraint. Starfighters Space (NYSE American: FJET) just engaged Integrated Launch Solutions to add launch, range, licensing and mission integration depth to its STARLAUNCH pathway -- exactly the type of process layer the Pentagon's demand is searching for.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., May 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- Equity-Insider.com News Commentary -- The Q1 2026 earnings cycle in defense and aerospace has been remarkably consistent on one point: demand for hypersonic, missile defense, and responsive space capabilities is running well ahead of installed capacity. The senior primes have all but said the quiet part out loud -- programs are getting funded, framework agreements are getting signed, but the binding constraint is now industrial throughput, integration cycle time, and the availability of seasoned engineering and mission integration teams.

That is the context against which Starfighters Space, Inc. (NYSE American: FJET) -- the owner and operator of the world's fastest fleet of commercial supersonic aircraft -- disclosed that it has engaged Integrated Launch Solutions, Inc. ("ILS") to provide engineering and technical integration support as it advances the STARLAUNCH pathway from design and analysis toward flight and launch services. [1]

The work is expected to support program planning, requirements definition, trajectory analysis, licensing strategy, range coordination and related integration activities. ILS will serve as an extension of the Starfighters team, providing subject matter expertise in mission design, analysis, and simulation; systems engineering and technical integration; regulatory and safety compliance; and range integration. [1] The ILS resource pool draws from Boeing, Lockheed Martin, United Launch Alliance, SpaceX and the U.S. Air Force, with prior work supporting the U.S. Air Force, the National Reconnaissance Office, NASA and commercial customers.

"STARLAUNCH is a pathway, and the pathway depends on execution," said Tim Franta, Chief Executive Officer of Starfighters Space. He framed the ILS engagement as adding "process discipline and execution capacity required to expedite space launch development from concept through flight readiness," paired with the recent appointments of Jose Arias as Vice President, Space Operations, and Catrina L. Medeiros as Director, STARLAUNCH Operations -- both senior leaders drawn from Blue Origin's New Glenn program. [1][2]

The strategic logic becomes clearer when you look at what the senior defense and aerospace primes have been telling investors over the past four weeks.

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Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) reported Q1 2026 revenue of $371.0 million on May 6, 2026 -- up 22.6% year-over-year and 15.8% organically -- and raised its full-year 2026 outlook to $1.700 billion to $1.760 billion in revenue. [3] On the earnings call, CEO Eric DeMarco confirmed that what Kratos groups as its "defense rocket support" business -- the segment housing its hypersonic work -- has an expectation of $400 million in 2026 revenue and $700 million in 2027 revenue. [4] DeMarco linked hypersonic funding visibility to defense budget actions including the reconciliation bill, said Kratos has been verbally informed of success on certain hypersonic program awards, and referenced a separate "$1 billion plus sole source hypersonic program expansion verbal award" that he said the company believes it will receive shortly. [4] Kratos also expects to begin small jet engine LRIP later this year for cruise missiles and powered munitions, with plans to produce "several thousand engines" in 2027. [4]

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) reported Q1 2026 sales of $18.0 billion on April 23, 2026 and reaffirmed its full-year sales target of $77.5 billion to $80.0 billion. [5] On the same day, the Company was awarded a $365 million contract for Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense and was subsequently selected by the U.S. Space Force as one of 12 vendors eligible for Space-Based Interceptor (SBI) prototype agreements with an aggregate ceiling of up to $3.2 billion under the Golden Dome layered missile defense architecture. [6] Lockheed signed a 7-year framework agreement with the Department of War to ramp PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) production from approximately 600 to 2,000 missiles annually, structured with provisions for inflation and protection against term adjustments. [7] Strategic and missile defense programs on the Fleet Ballistic Missile and Next Generation Interceptor (NGI) programs were called out as drivers of Q1 segment-level growth at Missiles and Fire Control. [5]

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) reported Q1 2026 sales of $9.9 billion on April 21, 2026, with diluted EPS of $6.14 -- up 85% year over year -- and ended the quarter with $96 billion in backlog. [8] Notably, shortly after the close of the quarter, Northrop secured an award to accelerate development of the Glide Phase Interceptor (GPI), bringing the total contract value to $1.3 billion. [8] GPI is designed to intercept hypersonic missiles that can evade traditional missile defense systems -- a capability the company described as critical given the proliferation of hypersonic weapons. CEO Kathy Warden told investors on the call that Northrop's missile defense business now accounts for nearly 10% of company sales, that demand in the area has been "exceptionally strong," and that Northrop is "well-positioned to capitalize on significant opportunities such as Golden Dome." [9] Tactical solid rocket motor production capacity has doubled, with further expansion targeted to complete by 2027.

Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KRMN) -- operating as Karman Space & Defense -- has positioned itself as a pure-play supplier of mission-critical systems for launch vehicle, satellite, spacecraft, missile defense, hypersonic and unmanned aircraft systems customers. The Company posted record full-year 2025 results in late March 2026, with revenue up 37% and adjusted EBITDA up 37% year-over-year. [10] Hypersonics and Strategic Missile Defense revenue for the year was reported at $150.0 million, up 30.9% year-over-year. [11] For full-year 2026 the Company raised its expectations to total revenue of $715 million to $730 million and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $207 million to $218 million, representing annual growth of 53% in revenue and 46% in adjusted EBITDA at the midpoints. [10] CEO Jon Rambeau cited "the generational increase in demand for the missile and munitions programs that Karman supports" combined with the U.S. government's efforts to establish multi-year prime procurement contracts as the basis for what he described as a "high-growth trajectory." [10]

The pattern is unmistakable. Across Kratos, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and Karman, the Q1 2026 prints share the same architecture -- record or accelerating backlog, raised guidance, hypersonic and missile defense programs called out as standout growth drivers, and framework agreements being signed to lock in multi-year production ramps that exceed current rates by orders of magnitude.

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What is also unmistakable is that none of those primes can flight-test a production-size hypersonic article in real, variable atmospheric conditions in a single 45-minute mission. That capability is being commercialized by Starfighters Space.

The Asset Behind the STARLAUNCH Pathway

Starfighters Space is the operator of the largest fleet of MACH 2+ capable aircraft in the world, and the only commercial company with the ability to fly payloads at sustained MACH 2+ and with the capability to launch those payloads to space. [1] The Company operates from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, where it maintains a fleet of seven modified F-104 supersonic aircraft configured to act as a first-stage lifting platform carrying payloads up to 45,000 feet for air launch to space.

STARLAUNCH 1 is being developed as a sub-orbital vehicle designed to support short-duration microgravity missions and to serve as a pathfinder for future air-launched concepts. The Company has reported wind tunnel testing that demonstrated clean separation from the aircraft platform, followed by a Critical Design Review process. [1] The Wind Tunnel in the Sky service uses the F-104 to fly as an airborne wind tunnel -- the platform can fly at MACH 2 for over ten minutes, generating the equivalent of approximately 20 traditional 30-second ground wind tunnel runs, and compressing what would otherwise take about ten days of fixed-facility testing into a single 45-minute flight. [2]

That is precisely the kind of throughput economics the Pentagon's hypersonic program managers -- and the senior primes feeding those programs -- are looking for as installed test capacity becomes the binding constraint on flight cadence.

The ILS engagement now puts a deep bench of launch, range, licensing and mission integration experience around that operational asset, with prior work supporting the U.S. Air Force, the National Reconnaissance Office, NASA and commercial customers. Combined with the recent Blue Origin operational hires, Starfighters is building the engineering, regulatory, and execution stack required to move STARLAUNCH from milestone to flight at exactly the moment the customer base -- the defense industrial complex -- is ramping demand.

The primes are signaling the demand is there. The Pentagon is signaling the funding is there. The bottleneck has shifted to capacity and execution. Starfighters Space (NYSE American: FJET) is positioning to be one of the operators that closes that gap.

For more information on Starfighters Space, Inc. (NYSE American: FJET), visit equity-insider.com/fjet-landing

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Article Sources:

[1] Starfighters Space, Inc. press release, "Starfighters Space Engages Integrated Launch Solutions to Advance STARLAUNCH Pathway," May 2026.

[2] Business Wire -- "Starfighters Space Adds Blue Origin Leaders to Accelerate STARLAUNCH Development," May 7, 2026 -- businesswire.com

[3] StockTitan -- "Kratos Q1 revenue up 22.6%, lifts FY26 outlook," May 6, 2026 -- stocktitan.net

[4] Investing.com -- "Earnings call transcript: Kratos Defense outperforms expectations in Q1 2026," May 7, 2026 -- investing.com

[5] Lockheed Martin Corporation press release -- "Lockheed Martin Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results," April 23, 2026 -- news.lockheedmartin.com

[6] StockTitan -- "Lockheed Martin Wins U.S. Space Force SBI Contracts," April 2026 -- stocktitan.net

[7] TIKR.com -- "Lockheed Martin vs. RTX Corporation: Which Defense Stock Is the Smarter Investment?" -- tikr.com

[8] Northrop Grumman Corporation press release -- "Northrop Grumman Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results," April 21, 2026 -- SEC.gov

[9] Investing.com -- "Earnings call transcript: Northrop Grumman beats Q1 2026 forecasts," April 21, 2026 -- investing.com

[10] StockTitan -- "Karman Holdings posts record 2025 growth and raises 2026 revenue and EBITDA guidance," March 25, 2026 -- stocktitan.net

[11] Karman Holdings Inc. Form 8-K Filing -- FY2025 results, SEC.gov

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